‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Is Head Over Heels for Cynthia


In the hit Western drama series Yellowstone, Cole Hauser plays Rip Wheeler who as of the season 4 finale is married to Beth Dutton, the daughter of ranch owner John Dutton. Between Rip’s expertise about the ranch and animals and her education and business smarts, Hauser has said the pair make the ideal couple.

The same could be said of Hauser and his real-life wife, Cynthia Daniel Hauser, the photographer and mother to the couple’s three children. They have been married since 2006.

Here’s everything we know about Cole Hauser’s wife, Cynthia Daniel Hauser.

Is Cole Hauser married?

He sure is! A sexy cowboy like Cole couldn’t stay single for long! Cole Hauser married wife, Cynthia Daniel, in 2006—long before he was running the Yellowstone ranch.

Who is Cole Hauser’s wife?

Cynthia Hauser, a former actress and model, starred as Elizabeth Wakefield in the 1990s drama Sweet Valley High. She and her identical twin sister Brittany Daniel began modeling as the Doublemint Twins when they were 11. 



