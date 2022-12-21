‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Stars in Western Thriller

Yellowstone actor Jefferson White, better known as ranch hand Jimmy, is taking on a new role outside of Paramount’s massively popular Western drama. He stars in a thriller directed by Julian Higgins in his feature debut. The movie, God’s Country, depicts a harrowing battle between a grief-stricken daughter and two hunters she finds trespassing on her property.

God’s Country follows college professor Sandra (Thandiwe Newton), who’s just lost her mother. Overcome with emotion and hopelessness, she’s just beginning to pick up the pieces and get comfortable at home again when she finds a red pickup truck parked on her property. She warns the trespassers away, but they don’t plan on leaving. Eventually, Sandra confronts the pair of hunters who won’t stay off of her property and claim her home has some of the best areas to kick off their hunting trips thanks to its proximity to the forest around the home.

White appears as Samuel in the film, one of the hunters Sandra ends up going toe to toe with as they try to force her off her property. Unfortunately, neither Samuel nor his cohort, Nathan (Joris Jarsky), are willing to step down as tensions escalate and the situation becomes even more dire. Who will back down first, Sandra or the hunters? And what will the consequences be for the loser in this battle of wills?

White, an avid photographer, has been sharing photos of the cast on social media.

“GOD’s COUNTRY opens in 600 theaters nationwide this weekend,” White wrote on Sept. 14. “It’s a true labor of love, made in Montana over the course of two years. I feel very lucky to be a small part of it alongside some of my favorite actors and filmmakers in the world!”

The film also stars Tanaya Beatty, who portrays the ranch hand Avery on Yellowstone.

This tense thriller originally debuted in September, but it was easy to miss — especially if you didn’t realize it was making the rounds in theaters at the time. But it’s an intriguing movie that you’ll absolutely want to catch if you’re either a fan of White’s work as Jimmy or you want to take in an intense drama that has its fair share of thrills and chills. Jimmy may be a reformed ex-con in Yellowstone, but White’s hunter persona is far more chilling.

The film is currently available to rent on YouTube.

Related Videos