Categories
Showbiz

Yellowstone’s Lloyd star hints at ‘anxiety’ struggle over Rip’s


But it means he and the likes of Teeter (Jen Landon) and Ryan (Ian Bohen) will be away from the ranch for at least a year.

Again, this got on the wrong side of Beth who was adamant she’d have to go with him for the sake of their marriage and her own sanity.

However, speaking on Paramount’s Behind the Story, it looks like it may not only be Beth who struggles with her beau’s exit, however long it may last for.

Forrie J Smith, the man behind loyal rancher Lloyd, has admitted his character may also have a hard time adapting to life without Rip on the ranch.





Source link

Alex Davies

By Alex Davies

Alex Davies is a Senior TV reporter at Express.co.uk. Formerly a Lifestyle & Features Reporter for OK! Online, Alex moved to the Express in November 2018. Alex covers everything from the latest Netflix series to the most talked-about reality TV shows.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.