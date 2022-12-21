Yermak discusses ways to implement Ukrainian peace formula with

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has discussed the ways of implementing a Ukrainian peace formula at a meeting with ex-commander of the U.S. Africa Command, General David Rodriguez, former commander of the Norwegian Armed Forces, General Sverre Diesen, and regional director of the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD) David Gorman.

According to Ukrinform, the meeting took place on the evening of Tuesday, December 20, the presidential press service said.

Yermak told the interlocutors about the Ukrainian Peace Formula, which President Volodymyr Zelensky presented during an online speech at the G20 Summit in Indonesia.

According to him, this document was developed on the basis of the norms of international law and the UN Charter. It consists of ten points, the implementation of which will bring the end of the war unleashed by Russia closer.

“It is important to ensure that the majority of countries in the world support this peace plan. And it is important to find out how to make other countries interested in its implementation on Ukrainian terms. And our conditions are very simple: we want to return all our territories, remain independent and be strong enough not to give the aggressor the opportunity to attack again,” Yermak said.

He said that preliminary talks have already taken place with Ukraine’s largest partners, who positively assessed the Peace Formula. There are also plans to secure the support of the G7 states and hold a summit for peace with the participation of other countries of the world at the UN site.

Yermak noted that it is important for the Ukrainian Peace Formula to be backed by the appropriate resolution of the UN General Assembly.

“It is necessary for the world to support this peace plan – to confirm that it is not only Ukrainian demands, but a realistic plan that complies with the UN Charter,” Yermak said.

According to him, at the summit for peace, each country will be able to choose for itself the points of the Ukrainian formula, in the implementation of which it will be able to show its leadership.

In particular, in the field of security, the Peace Formula provides for the conclusion of the Kyiv Security Compact, which should become the basis of a new security architecture in Europe and the world.

Yermak also said that the Ukrainian Peace Formula provides for the creation of an international humanitarian organization with an office in Kyiv with the support of Ukraine’s partners, since the International Committee of the Red Cross has not demonstrated effectiveness in any of the issues within its competence since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

“Not a single representative of the ICRC arrived to check the conditions of detention of the Ukrainian defenders of Azovstal in Russian captivity. Instead, representatives of this organization visited wounded Russian soldiers in a hospital in Moscow. The ICRC waited for five months for the Russian President to give permission for the organization to access our prisoners in Olenivka, who are there in almost concentration camp conditions. How is this possible?” he said.

Therefore, Yermak added, it is necessary to create a new organization, which will include brave people ready to visit places of detention of prisoners and monitor the conditions in which they are kept.

In his opinion, it is important to ensure that as many countries as possible understand that Russia’s war against Ukraine has changed everything, and the world will no longer be the same as before. Therefore, it is necessary to develop a new humanitarian, energy and security policy.

“I would be happy to start cooperation with you, given your expertise, your experience and connections in the countries of Africa, Asia and South America, to help stop this war and build a new powerful security system in the world based on security guarantees for Ukraine,” Yermak said.