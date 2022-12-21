Your Fire TV Stick can now match Sky thanks to an upgrade from

There’s a very simple way to improve your Fire TV Stick experience with Amazon now selling a new accessory called the Alexa Voice Remote Pro. This £35 add-on includes a number of features that Sky users have enjoyed for a while with owners treated to upgrades including full backlit keys which makes it easy to see what’s being pressed when the lights get low.

A simple tap on the remote sees things lit up like a Christmas tree and once you’ve seen it in action you really won’t want to go back to buttons that stay black.

Along with that glow-in-the-dark boost, there’s also an easy way to track things down should this compact channel changer disappear behind the sofa. Just ask Alexa where the remote is and a loud bleep will belt out so you can find it again.

This useful audio alert is another function that’s been available on Sky for a number of years and it’s nice to see it finally making an appearance on the Fire TV Stick.

As the name suggests, the Alexa Voice Remote Pro can also be used to find content, pause TV and launch apps using Amazon’s chatty assistant. All owners have to do is press the Alexa button which sits right in the middle of the device and bark their orders at the TV which makes finding things such as popular shows or movie stars a whole lot faster.