Zelensky flying to meet Biden in first international trip since

‘We will beat Russia,’ says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky is on his way to Washington DC to meet Joe Biden and visit Congress, marking his first visit out of Ukraine since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of the country.
Mr Zelensky said the visit would seek to strengthen Ukraine’s “resilience and defence capabilities” as Russian attacks continue on Ukrainian energy and water supplies.
Mr Biden will announce a package of military assistance for Ukraine valued at nearly $2 billion that will include a Patriot missile battery to help it defend itself against barrages of Russian missiles.
The visit will begin with talks between the two presidents at the White House, before a joint press conference. Mr Zelensky will then go to Capitol Hill to address a joint session of the US Senate and House of Representatives.
“The visit will underscore the United States’ steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through the provision of economic, humanitarian, and military assistance,” the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said in a statement.
The visit comes a day after Mr Zelensky made a surprise visit to the besieged eastern city of Bakhmut and met with the Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the frontline.
Zelensky to present Biden with Ukrainian flag signed by soldiers
Rachel Sharp21 December 2022 10:30
Kremlin warns Zelensky’s visit will lead to ‘deepening’ conflict
The Kremlin has warned that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s trip to Washington DC and continued Western arms supplies to Ukraine will lead to “deepening” conflict .
In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “The supply of weapons continues and the range of supplied weapons is expanding.
“All of this, of course, leads to an aggravation of the conflict. This does not bode well for Ukraine.”
When asked if Moscow thought anything positive could come from Mr Zelensky’s visit, Mr Peskov answered: “No”.
The comments come after it emerged that Mr Zelensky is travelling to the US to meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House and to deliver an address to Congress.
During the visit, Mr Biden is expected to announce that the US will send an additional $2bn in security assistance to Ukraine.
Rachel Sharp21 December 2022 10:10
Biden to announce $2bn in security assistance to Ukraine
Zelensky’s visit marks first trip out of Ukraine since war began
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise visit to the US on Wednesday marks the first time he has left Ukraine since the start of the war.
It has now been 300 days since Russia declared full-scale war on Ukraine back on 24 February.
When the invasion was declared, the US had offered to help get Mr Zelensky out of the country but he refused – vowing to stay put and defend his country.
The monumental visit to Washington is expected to last only a few hours before the Ukrainian president will return to his homeland.
Rachel Sharp21 December 2022 09:10
Medvedev and Xi discuss Ukraine during Beijing meeting
More now on former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev’s account of his meeting with president Xi Jinping.
Mr Medvedev said he and Mr Xi had discussed the two countries’ “no limits” strategic partnership, as well as Ukraine. He did not provide further details.
“We discussed cooperation between the two ruling parties of China and Russia … bilateral cooperation within our strategic partnership, including on the economy and industrial production. We also discussed international issues – including, of course, the conflict in Ukraine,” Mr Medvedev said.
“The talks were useful,” he added.
Emily Atkinson21 December 2022 08:50
China ‘hopes all parties in the Ukraine crisis maintain restraint’
China hopes all parties in the Ukraine crisis will maintain restraint and resolve security concerns through political means, President Xi Jinping told Dmitry Medvedev during a meeting in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese state media Xinhua reports.
Mr Xi also told Mr Medvedev he hopes the Chinese Communist Party and United Russia can promote communication and provide wisdom to deepen strategic cooperation between China and Russia, it was claimed.
Emily Atkinson21 December 2022 08:30
Medvedev meets Xi in Beijing ‘to discuss strategic partnership’
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has posted a video on social media of him meeting China’s President Xi Jinping in a visit to Beijing.
Mr Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia‘s Security Council, said he and Mr Xi discussed Russia and China’s “strategic partnership”, cooperation between the two countries and the conflict in Ukraine.
Emily Atkinson21 December 2022 08:10
Ukraine will do everything ‘possible and impossible’ to liberate itself, says Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to liberate his country by whatever means before he left to meet his US counterpart Joe Biden in Washington.
“We will do everything possible and impossible, expected and unexpected, so that our heroes have everything they need to win,” he said in his nightly video address on Tuesday.
“For the results that all Ukrainians expect.”
Emily Atkinson21 December 2022 07:50
Russian space agency to launch mass satellite-building programme
The Russian space agency has said it will borrow up to 50 billion roubles (£584m) in 2023 to fund a mass satellite-building programme to catch up with the US and China.
Roscosmos said it would place publicly traded bonds on Russia’s financial markets throughout next year to boost its capacity to produce and launch satellites both for the Russian government and private companies.
The space agency has this year launched a number of satellites into orbit, including for Russia’s GLONASS radio-based satellite navigation system – seen as a potential rival for to U.S. global position system (GPS) – and Iran’s Khayyam imaging satellite – a launch that raised fears in the West it could boost Russia’s military capabilities in Ukraine.
Emily Atkinson21 December 2022 07:30
