Zelensky says Ukraine ‘alive and kicking’ and ‘will never





President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the US Congress in Washington DC with a rousing speech declaring Ukraine is “alive and kicking” and “will never surrender”. In his “speech to Americans” the leader of Ukraine was greeted with a standing ovation as he entered the chamber and stood side by side with President Biden.

The US has provided the country with a great deal of military support and aid in the fight against Russia. President Zelensky said: “Against all doom and gloom scenarios, Ukraine did not fall. Ukraine is alive and kicking. “We defeated Russia in the battle for the minds of the world.” He vowed there would be “no compromises” in fighting for a Ukrainian victory and swore his country “will never surrender”.

He added: "This struggle will define in what world our children and grandchildren will live and then their children and grandchildren." An exchange of significant flags then took place between the two nations, with President Zelensky gifting Congress with a flag given to him by soldiers fighting on the frontline in Bakhmut. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi handed over a folded and framed American flag which had been flying over the Capitol.

“Together we will keep the flame of liberty burning bright.” President Zelensky thanked the US and the American people for the aid supplied, in particular the Patriot surface-to-air missile defence system, saying: “Every dollar of this investment for the US is going to be strengthening global security. “This is the only way that we can deprive the terrorist state of its main instrument of terror – the possibility to hit our cities, our energy.”