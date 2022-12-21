Zurich Women 1-9 Arsenal Women: Frida Maanum, Stina Blackstenius

Arsenal topped their Champions League group in style on Wednesday, beating Zurich 9-1 as Frida Maanum – who scored a hat-trick – Stina Blackstenius and Caitlin Foord starred for the Gunners.

The pressure was on Jonas Eidevall’s side heading into the final game of Group C, needing a victory to guarantee first place as Lyon and Juventus scrapped it out for the other place in the quarter-finals.

But Arsenal ultimately wrapped up top spot in the opening 32 minutes in what was one of their performances of the season so far. Maanum (18) began the glut with a glided free-kick – the Gunners’ 150th goal under Eidevall – before Foord (23) added her first of two goals five minutes later.

Maanum (32) and Blackstenius (45+1) both tapped home before the break as Arsenal cruised into a 4-0 first-half lead.

But if anyone was expecting a quieter second half, they were sorely mistaken as Maanum (51) and Blackstenius (54) both scored again 10 minutes after the break. The forwards rifled home sensational efforts in quick succession, with 23-year-old Maanum completing her hat-trick in the process as her breakout season continues.

Perhaps the one mark on Arsenal’s card was missing out on a clean sheet. Zurich captain Fabienne Humm scored a fine penalty in the 64th minute after Leah Williamson was penalised for a challenge on Seraina Piubel.

However, it did not take long for Arsenal to restore their six-goal advantage. It was a gift of a goal for Foord (68) as she easily slotted home after collecting Oliwia Wos’ poor back pass mere minutes after the Zurich defender had come on as a substitute.

Wos saw her evening go from bad to worse as she was penalised for handball soon after. Arsenal captain Kim Little (71) stepped up on her return from injury, expertly dispatching past goalkeeper Lourdes Romero.

Arsenal team news Arsenal made two changes from their 1-0 defeat against Lyon last Thursday.

Vivianne Miedema was stretchered off with an ACL injury and will miss the remainder of the season, while Laura Wienroither dropped to the bench. Rafaelle Souza and Noelle Maritz came back into the XI.

But despite being 8-1 ahead, there was more to come from the Gunners. Some lovely play between Lina Hurtig and Foord saw the Australian set up Mana Iwabuchi (83), who fired home on the angle to complete Arsenal’s rout.

It was not the farewell Zurich manager Inka Grings would have been expecting as she prepares to take over as Switzerland manager in the New Year. However, for Arsenal, it was job done in the Champions League as they signed off 2022 in style.

Elsewhere in Group C, defending champions Lyon joined Arsenal in the final eight after a goalless draw against former Gunners manager Joe Montemurro’s Juventus.

More to follow…