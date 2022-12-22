10 Best Disney Movies With The Worst Endings

Disney movies have been highlighted as some of the best films of all time. Their stories of love and hope help audiences see the world in a new light. But unfortunately, while most of Disney’s canon is like this, it is not always the case.





Some of Disney’s best movies have the worst endings. These films are nearly perfect, but for one reason or another, they are cut down right as their stories finish. Whether they did not make sense or the endings seemed out of character for their cast, these Disney movies left fans feeling that these endings could have been better.

10/10 Cars Shows No Lasting Consequences For Its Protagonist

Cars is a creative Pixar movie that depicts a world of anthropomorphic cars. While the world is imaginative and clever, the movie’s protagonist – Lightning McQueen – is not the best. At the beginning of the movie, Lightning is shown to be a cocky race car who only cares about being fast and winning. But when he finds himself stuck in the sleepy town of Radiator Springs, his whole world comes to a screeching halt.

Although he does get to know the townspeople and realizes that it is okay to slow down sometimes, Lightning never truly faces any consequences for his actions. He does have to fix the road after he destroys it, but by the end of the movie, everyone loves him, and he even falls in love with the female car he insulted at the beginning of the film. There were many better ways for Lightning to learn his lesson than to get everything he ever wanted by the end.

9/10 Mulan II Cheapens The Relationship Between Its Characters

Mulan II is the direct-to-DVD sequel to the beloved Mulan. Mulan II follows Mulan, Shang Li, and their comrades on a new mission to guard three sisters on their journey to meet their future husbands. Mulan initially finds this appalling, but the women assure her that it is their duty, and they will happily marry the men chosen for them.

However, after the three sisters fall for their guards, Mulan decides to take their place. Yet, at the last minute, Shang swoops in to stop the marriage as Mushu pretends to be a Love Dragon. Mulan and Shang Li are married on the spot. This impromptu wedding and Shang’s fake-out death seemed very cliché for a pioneering franchise. Additionally, Mushu becoming a permanent guardian erases his character growth, as his ego swells back up all over again.

8/10 Ralph Breaks The Internet Takes Vanellope Away From Sugar Rush

The second installment of the video game movie franchise, Ralph Breaks The Internet sees Ralph and Vanellope traveling through the World Wide Web on a mission to buy a new piece for the Sugar Rush game. Yet, while they are there, Vanellope – bored with her own game – discovers a new, more exciting racing game called Slaughter Race.

Most of the movie’s second half is dedicated to Ralph trying to keep Vanellope from leaving Sugar Rush. In the end, Vanellope still decides to join Slaughter Race. This storyline directly contradicts the first movie, where people who game-jumped were thought to be bad. The ending did not mesh with the previous story; plus, fans were sad to see Ralph and Vanellope’s goodbyes.

7/10 The Jungle Book Has Mowgli Return To The Humans

The Jungle Book is an older Disney film about a young boy raised by wolves growing up in the jungle. However, the older Mowgli gets, the more fearful the animals are of him, as they are worried he will turn on them and become a hunter.

Try as he might, Mowgli spends most of the film trying to prove that he belongs in the jungle. Yet, right at the end, he is lured away by a human girl he sees singing at a stream. After all the trouble Mowgli went through to stay, seeing him lured away by a girl was disheartening.

6/10 Alice In Wonderland Was All A Dream?

Alice in Wonderland features the whimsical journey of a girl named Alice as she navigates the strange world inside a rabbit hole. Along the way, Alice meets many fantastical characters and experiences many peculiar events that are not entirely founded in reality.

Then, Alice is suddenly awoken by her sister. Her sister tells her that she nodded off while reading – implying that everything Alice has gone through was a dream. While her having a dream makes the strangeness of Wonderland make sense, it cheapens Alice’s harrowing journey, as it was all imaginary after all.

5/10 Tangled Took Away Rapunzel’s Incredible Gift

Tangled seemed like a return to form for Disney when it debuted in 2010. The dialogue was witty with a more modern way of speaking, and the characters were all incredibly lovable. With so much going for it, the ending of Tangled seemed all the more tragic.

While trying to save Flynn Rider’s life with her magic hair, Flynn cuts off all her hair – subduing Mother Gothel. While fans understood that cutting her hair was a sign of her freedom from her captor, it also was incredibly sad that she appeared to lose such an incredible and helpful gift.

4/10 Frozen II Split The Sisters Apart Again

With the popularity of Frozen, fans were delighted to hear about the 2019 sequel. But, unfortunately, this second installment failed to capture much of the magic and wonder of the first film – most notably in terms of its ending.

Frozen II attempted to focus on the effects of loss and the discovery of historical truths. However, after the first movie was all about bringing Anna and Elsa back together, fans were saddened to see that the sisters were separated again. Many fans were upset by this deviation from the original story.

3/10 The Fox And The Hound Showed That A Fox And A Hound Can’t Be Friends

The Fox and the Hound is about two unlikely friends constantly being torn apart by those around them. Todd is a domesticated fox, and Copper is a hunting dog – making their relationship at odds with each other from the onset.

When they get older, they realize their differences more keenly. After they both bring down a bear together, the two friends separate forever. This ending was not only sad but disregarded the message the movie was trying to prove: that people could be friends regardless of circumstance.

2/10 Beauty And The Beast Did Not Address Anything After The Transformation

Beauty and the Beast is the enduring tale of love that audiences adore. It is one of the most iconic Disney films and one that many fans cherish. The love that Belle and the Beast share is truly inspiring, as they both choose to be together despite all odds.

Therefore, it was disappointing that more time was not spent on their story after the spell was broken. Although breaking the spell was the driving force of the tale, the movie wrapped up too quickly after the Beast’s transformation back into a human. After spending so much time invested in their love story, fans were eager to see a glimpse of what life was like for the couple once everything had returned to its former glory.

1/10 Toy Story 4 Separated Buzz And Woody

Toy Story 4 is the fourth and final installment of the endearing Toy Story franchise. The film sees a disenchanted Woody as he comes to terms with being cast aside for other toys. However, when he tasks himself with caring for one of the new toys, Woody finds a whole underground world of forgotten toys who want to be loved.

While this story has a good message at its heart, many fans were sad to see Woody choose to stay with Bo Peep instead of Buzz. Seeing Buzz and Woody separate felt like a stark departure from their characters. While it is understandable why creators decided to go in this direction, it ultimately dampened the dynamic duo of Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

