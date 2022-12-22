10 Box Office Bombs of the 21st Century That Were Actually Great

Film has become one of the largest grossing industries in entertainment for studios, directors, actors, and crew members alike. This isn’t necessarily surprising, but the sheer numbers that modern movies are making far outweigh most of the ticket sale numbers of the past, with beloved franchises drawing more people than ever before.





It doesn’t need to be said that making a lot of money in theaters doesn’t always mean a movie is great, but the opposite can certainly be true too. Films like Blade Runner 2049and Scott Pilgrim vs. the Worldmay not have made back their budgets on the big screen, but conversation on their quality has surpassed the dreaded “box office bomb” moniker.

‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ (2010)

Against the self-titled “league of seven evil exes” to earn the heart of standoffish Ramona Flowers, 22-year-old bassist Scott Pilgrim, played earnestly by Michael Cera, embarks on an action-packed adventure filled with unusual adversaries and ludicrous circumstances.

While only making less than $50 Million against its $60-85Million budget, with frenetic editing, tongue-in-cheek dialogue, and bizarre situations, this 2010 release has already achieved cult status in a short amount of time. Shockingly stylized by using a variety of creative narrative and visual techniques, director Edgar Wright has always been known for his offbeat humor, but this was at its absolute peak with the madness of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

‘The Last Duel’ (2021)

A triptych tale that is both emotionally visceral and circumstantially horrifying, The Last Duel focuses on Jodie Comer as the Lady Maurgerite when two knights are justified by a lack of consequence to duel for her ownership, being terrifyingly justified in their minds that they both are doing nothing wrong.

Ridley Scott has gone on record expressing his frustration with low box office returns, but that doesn’t make this medieval critique any less powerful. Surprisingly dour and scathing, the repetitive narrative structure is repeatedly enhanced by new context. The Last Duel is relentless, not shying away from its sensitive subject with the brutality of the Medieval era acting as a foil for the same brutality of these topics in our modern age.

‘Under the Skin’ (2014)

Under the Skin is a film that has to be seen to be believed. Playing the mechanical and nondescript “Female”, Scarlett Johansson gives possibly her most dense and layered performance as she roams Scotland and attracts real (non-performer) men around town and lures them home. What happens is bizarre and frightening, which is possibly why this Jonathan Glazer picture lost about $6 Million against budget.

The Johansson powerhouse performance is perfect in a film that’s intimate in execution while also being distant in presentation. Themes of self-discovery, gender roles, and identity all coincide with bleak interactions doomed for failure from the start. This atypical and surreal venture speaks for so much more than its simple premise.

‘Blade Runner 2049’ (2017)

In a direct sequel released 35 years after the original beloved Blade Runner, 2049 continues the story when Ryan Gosling, known only as the enigmatic K, gets wrapped up in an earth-shattering conspiracy. This makes it necessary to seek the now-missing Blade Runner from the original film, still played by Harrison Ford over three decades later. Despite the classic status of the original 1982 film, Blade Runner 2049 is remembered as a notorious box office bomb, either due to an overinflated budget or a lack of marketing resources put towards the project.

Director Denis Villeneuve tells a very inspiring story like all his work here, as it serves as a direct and purposeful sequel that surpasses its predecessor in many ways. The set design is admittedly less stark than the original but just as impressive, and most importantly the story is rewarding along with multiple gratifying turns. This is a world that absolutely deserves rich dissection, and this sequel is a well-deserved follow-up.

‘Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping’ (2016)

The Lonely Island have been prolific in musical comedy since this mid-2000s, but it was in 2016 when the three came together on the big screen. Members Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer star in this mockumentary on fictitious superstar Conner4Real that paralleled common tropes of the music industry and stars like Justin Bieber (although they’ve stated the jokes were never aimed at just one person).

The cheekily titled Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping may not be as relevant in the current zeitgeist as it was in 2016, and it didn’t even make back its budget then, but that doesn’t stop it being humorous in its purposeful excess. With genuinely fun and laugh-out-loud tracks like “Finest Girl”, “Mona Lisa” and “I’m So Humble”, the film has now achieved cult status in a very short time despite not making back its budget in theaters.

‘The Suicide Squad’ (2021)

Overwriting the DC canon was no easy task for James Gunn, but the 2021 reboot The Suicide Squad makes it simple to forget anything ever came before. Released just five years after David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, this new revision did not make back its budget in theaters. Adversely, the disastrous 2016 original was immensely successful despite being universally hated by critics and fans alike.

Everything in this version is turned up and satirized to an insane degree. The personalities of these despicable villains make their plights and interactions much more of a memorable romp than what was seen before. James Gunn stuck to an appropriate tone for this ragtag group, making both the violent lunacy and engaging emotional moments gripping the whole time.

‘Annihilation’ (2018)

Flopping at the box office with only $43 Million against a $40-55Million budget, Annihilation conversely doesn’t falter in its messaging. When a group of scientists venture into a forbidden zone called “The Shimmer”, mutated wildlife serve as a constant threat and source of mystery.

The understanding this may be somewhat of a directorial sophomore slump for director Alex Garland when compared to the thought-provoking Ex Machina doesn’t mean Annihilation should be forgotten. Some horrifying sequences and questions on existence make this undeniably memorable.

‘The Master’ (2012)

The Master, Paul Thomas Anderson’s reaction to cult-like worship, focuses on an enigmatic leader at the end of World War II. Still being debated today, the meaning of The Master may have been the core of its central discourse, but that didn’t mean it made back its money at the box office.

This is as beautiful as it is a frustrating. One without reservations on any front, this hosts breathtaking performances from Joaquin Phoenix, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, and Amy Adams, as well as a gorgeous 70mm frame. Simultaneously, this also comes with zero assistance to narrative, leaving the dissection of meaning to the audience. The Master is appropriately masterful, both requesting and requiring full attention.

‘Equilibrium’ (2002)

In a world where a totalitarian regime keeps the peace by subduing the populace and displays of emotion are punishable by death, an officer takes action and attempts to thwart this miserable way of life. This post-Matrix release was certainly reactionary to that film’s success, leaving much to be desired at the box office.

Equilibrium presents a contrasting dystopia with the dichotomy of overt self-serious dialogue versus extremely campy and ridiculous action. It stands out most with the unintentional hilarity of absurd gun slinging and a Christian Bale performance akin to Patrick Bateman, but this all just makes for a fun and wild ride.

‘Children of Men’ (2006)

Showing the depressing chaos of a world where human reproduction is no longer possible, Children of Men, unfortunately, didn’t have any monetary impact upon release. A visual marvel and poignant critique, this film thankfully has seen much-deserved analysis and appraisal in retrospect.

Known primarily for his directorial work in Harry Potter, Alfonso Cuarón delivers his most ambitious and crucial film with Children of Men. Emotionally devastating, this dystopian world is unfortunately prescient of the cruelty and isolation we face on our own.

