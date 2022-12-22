10 Christmas Movies For People Who Hate Christmas Movies

As bizarre as it might seem to those who think Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, some people are simply bored with the typical Christmas movies that dominate the screen in December. Some audiences might find those cheesy, predictable, Hallmark movies unbearable.





RELATED: 10 Best Holiday Movies On Netflix

Luckily, not every Christmas movie is the same. The Christmas subgenre is oversaturated, but it’s a diverse genre. They cover everything from romance, action, horror, and comedy. Whether they be cult classics or massive blockbusters, these Christmas movies are good alternatives for those who hate Christmas films.

10/10 Trading Places Is A Hilarious ’80s Comedy

Trading Places is a 1983 comedy film directed by John Landis. It follows a wealthy investor and a con artist, who switch lives as part of a bet by two cold-hearted millionaires. Trading Places explores some of the darker sides of capitalism and there’s no better time of year to represent that than Christmas.

Trading Places is the perfect Christmas movie for those who enjoy ’80s comedies. It features a hilarious breakout performance from Eddie Murphy and has been regarded as one of the best comedies of that decade. While some jokes have not aged well, Trading Places is a beloved screwball comedy.

9/10 Black Christmas Is The Original Christmas Horror

Contrary to popular belief, the first slasher film didn’t take place on Halloween, it took place on Christmas. Black Christmas centers around a house of sorority sisters who, after receiving strange phone calls, are slowly picked off by a killer. It’s not the bloodiest Christmas horror film, but the quality of the movie makes the violence feel more effective.

RELATED: 10 Best Holiday Horror Films

Black Christmas is a horror classic and is the perfect Christmas movie for those who hate typical holiday films. Funnily enough, Black Christmas director, Bob Clark, also directed the family-friendly classic A Christmas Story. So, he’s got a film for those who love Christmas movies and for those who hate them.

8/10 Carol Is A Wonderful Romance

The most common type of “generic” Christmas movie is the romantic Christmas movie. While Carol is certainly a romance film, it’s anything but generic. Carol is set in the early 1950s around Christmastime and tells the story of a forbidden affair between an aspiring female photographer and an older woman going through a difficult divorce.

Carol is anchored by two incredible performances by Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, both of whom were nominated for Academy Awards. Carol doesn’t rely on gimmicky tropes commonly found in bad romance movies and instead tells its story through beautifully crafted subtleties. It isn’t overly sappy or unrealistic, but it still emulates that holiday season feeling.

7/10 Bad Santa Is A Raunchy Anti-Christmas Movie

Bad Santa is perhaps best described as an anti-Christmas movie. The dark comedy stars Billy Bob Thornton, who plays a con man. Willie poses as a mall Santa and couldn’t be further away from the jolly Saint Nick everyone knows and loves. He’s a profane, disgruntled alcoholic who develops a relationship with a troubled kid as he plots to rob department stores.

RELATED: 10 Funniest Christmas Movies To Watch Around The Holidays

Bad Santa certainly earns its R-rating. It has nearly 200 uses of the F word and features tons of explicit content. It represents everything that Christmas isn’t, but Bad Santa is one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time. It’s hilarious, raunchy, and surprisingly has a lot of heart.

6/10 Batman Returns Is Set During Christmas

Batman Returns probably isn’t the movie most people think of when they hear “Christmas movie.” However, to its credit, it’s set at Christmas. The holiday is central to the plot and the Penguin’s character, but Batman Returns just happens to be a Batman Christmas movie.

Batman Returns is a pretty good Batman movie, especially as it features two iconic performances from Michelle Pfeiffer and Danny DeVito as Catwoman and the Penguin, respectively. Additionally, Tim Burton’s unique gothic style looks absolutely incredible at Christmastime and is perfect for those who want to step away from typical holiday movies.

5/10 Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale Depicts Santa Like Never Before

In Rare Exports, a research team in a remote part of Finland accidentally unearths an ancient burial ground that belongs to Santa Claus. However, this Santa isn’t the red coat-wearing, white beard-sporting, traditional Santa Claus. Instead, he’s a horned goat-like monster that is out for blood.

RELATED: 10 Foreign Films That Still Need To Be Translated Into English

Rare Exports is similar to Krampus but with more Nordic mythology, which gives the film more of a haunted folklore feel. It’s violent, strange, funny, and certainly the most non-traditional Christmas movie about Santa Claus there is. Even those who like Christmas movies will find Rare Exports entertaining, but those who hate holiday flicks will absolutely love it.

4/10 The Harry Potter Series Is Perfect During The Holiday Season

The Harry Potter franchise might not qualify as typical Christmas movies, but every fan knows that Christmastime at Hogwarts features some of the best scenes in the series. Watching the Harry Potter movies during the holiday season makes them feel extra magical.

While every Harry Potter movie except Deathly Hallows: Part 2 features a Christmas scene, Sorcerer’s Stone is probably the most Christmassy. It features the most Christmas scenes and perfectly captures that childlike wonderment that the holiday is meant to represent. Although, once fans watch Sorcerer’s Stone, it’s almost impossible not to binge-watch them all.

3/10 A Nightmare Before Christmas Is More Of A Halloween Movie

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a Christmas film, but it’s also more of a Halloween movie. That’s why the film works so well and is perfect for those who hate Christmas movies. In this animated Tim Burton classic, Jack Skellington, the appointed Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, accidentally finds himself in Christmas Town and plots to take over the holiday.

RELATED: 10 Darkest Tim Burton Films, Ranked

Funnily enough, Tim Burton was actually working on The Nightmare Before Christmas at the same time as he was working on Batman Returns. Clearly, Tim Burton was going through a “dark Christmas” phase in 1991. The Nightmare Before Christmas is a unique holiday movie.

2/10 It’s A Wonderful Life Has The Most Satisfying Ending

It’s A Wonderful Life might seem like it’s the most “Christmassy” movie of all time, but it really isn’t. It does have an incredibly heartwarming ending that brings tears of joy, which is why it became a Christmas classic to begin with. However, It’s A Wonderful Life doesn’t feel forced or artificial like most Christmas movies do.

It’s A Wonderful Life centers around George Bailey, who is sent a guardian angel when he feels low on Christmas Eve and shows him what his life would be like if he was never born. It’s an incredible film with one of the most satisfying endings of all time and is perfect for any movie fan, Christmas lover or not.

1/10 Die Hard Is The Ultimate Action Movie

Die Hard is arguably the greatest action movie ever made. It redefined the genre, spawned countless imitators, and its influence can still be felt today. It’s a violent Christmas movie.

Die Hard stars Bruce Willis as the lone hero John McClane who takes out a group of terrorists led by Alan Rickman’s Hans Gruber. There are shootouts, big explosions, and tons of hilarious one-liners. Die Hard is the ultimate go-to Christmas movie for action fans and is undoubtedly the best alternative for those who hate “traditional” Christmas movies.

NEXT: 10 Best Holiday Movies That Aren’t Holiday Movies