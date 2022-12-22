10 Most Iconic Christmas Movies We Watch Every Year

Everyone has a go-to movie or TV show to watch if they’re feeling a little low or in need of a pick-me-up, and the wonderful world of entertainment has forever been a surefire way to turn a frown upside down.





Whether you’re into the weird and wacky, the scary, the creepy, or the cheerfully heartwarming, Christmas movies are a traditional part of many households when Santa is coming to town. From John McClane’s (Bruce Willis) action-packed Christmas Eve in 1988’s iconic Die Hard to the modern classic Elf. There have been hundreds of festive favorites released over the decades that we’ll watch on repeat every year.

‘Die Hard’ (1988)

1988’s Christmas Eve was an action-packed one for Bruce Willis, that’s for sure. When John McClane (Willis) arrives in Los Angeles to reconnect with his estranged wife, things turn disastrous when terrorists take hostages at the Nakatomi Plaza, leading to a not-so-jolly night.

For many people, Die Hard is an iconic Christmas movie more than worthy of repeat viewing. Whether it’s officially a holiday movie, however, remains a personal opinion. Nonetheless, it’s a multi-award-winning film, a box office success, and a downright fantastic action movie. Far exceeding multiple expectations, the film became the highest-grossing action movie of 1988 and the 10th highest-grossing movie ever at the time of its release. Not only that, but in 2017, it even earned a place for preservation in the National Film Registry: “Yippee-ki-yay, mother-f**ker!”

‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ (2000)

What’s your favorite adaptation of the grinchiest of them all? Is the 1967 TV special? Maybe it’s the recent 2018 computer-animated adventure? Or perhaps it’s the new millennium’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas with Jim Carey? Whichever it may be, the 2000 adaptation of the iconic Dr. Zeus tale sticks in fans’ minds.

While it may have received a mixed reception from audiences and critics, there’s no denying its impact within the Christmas movie genre. It’s silly and goofy, but that’s what makes it loveable. Despite some bumpy reviews, the film became the sixth highest-grossing film of the year at the time of its release. But, anyway, now on to the most important question… “But what should I wear?!”

‘Miracle on 34th Street’ (1947)

The timeless classic filled with heartwarming scenes and some true Christmas spirit lives on in the hearts and minds of people worldwide, even almost eight decades after its initial release in 1947. While a remake was made in 1994, there’s something undeniably sentimental and down-to-earth about its predecessor that you just cannot beat.

Miracle on 34th Street became incredibly popular among audiences and critics alike, retaining a 96% on the Tomatometer with an 87% audience score to follow and a 7.9/10 on IMDb. Atop its critical acclaim, it was declared “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant” and preserved in the Academy Film Archive in 2009. For all intents and purposes, this film is a classic.

‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ (1992)

Of the numerous adaptations and remakes of the iconic Charles Dickens tale, dozens of animated versions have cropped up over the years with some of your favorite characters. Bugs Bunny, Mickey Mouse, and even the Flintstones have all taken a crack at the Christmas Carol story, and in 1992, The Muppets joined in on the fun.

The Muppet Christmas Carol sees Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge alongside Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzie Bear, and the rest of our favorite Muppets. The fourth film in the Muppets franchise is a festive adventure for the whole family. While it may have been slightly adapted for the younger audience upon release, it remains true to the original tale and has now been remastered to its original cut.

‘The Polar Express’ (2004)

Got your tickets? Well, then, all aboard! Despite some somewhat unsettling character faces from the technology used, the Robert Zemeckis adaptation of the 1985 book of the same name has become, for many, a Christmas movie to last a lifetime.

Disregarding its low appeal for critics and receiving only a 56% on the Tomatometer, 2004’s The Polar Express has a lovely story, not to mention a soundtrack that’ll have you up and dancing. The film stars Tom Hanks as a train conductor who invites a young boy to visit Santa at the North Pole on Christmas Eve. Despite mixed reviews, it is now considered a classic in the eyes of millions worldwide.

‘A Christmas Carol’ (1951)

There are endless adaptations of this classic Christmas tale. From animated adventures with Mickey Mouse and friends and the Flintstones to live-action remakes from decades of movies, the Charles Dickens tale has become a staple of the Christmas season for millions of people.

But can you really beat 1951’s A Christmas Carol? There’s just something so comedic yet undeniably heartwarming about this almost 70-year-old adaptation that grips ahold of you and refuses to let go. Alastair Sim‘s unwavering performance as Scrooge will leave you with an intense feeling of warmth and ready for the big day.

‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ (1946)

“Every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings.” An almost 80-year-old Christmas movie with an ever-important message, It’s A Wonderful Life released all the way back in 1946 and remains a film that immediately springs to mind at Christmastime. The Frank Capra-directed drama/comedy tells the story of a depressed man visited by an angel on Christmas Eve to show him what life would be like without him.

A box office bomb and poorly received upon its release meant the movie didn’t get the love it deserved until years later. Today, it is beloved by people all over the world and is often considered not only one of the greatest Christmas movies but also one of the best movies in general of all time. Whether you’ve been a fan for years or grew to love it over time, the film’s message remains loud and clear. The world is a better place with you in it.

‘Elf’ (2003)

“SANTA!” Who doesn’t love Buddy the Elf? How could you not love this adorable bundle of true Christmas spirit? 2003s holiday family adventure takes audiences on the story of a baby boy who grows up in the North Pole after crawling into Santa’s sack while delivering presents to an orphanage. Named Buddy, he grows up with the Elves in Santa’s workshop.

Jon Favreau created a movie beloved by people of all ages. Elf became a go-to Christmas film for millions and an annual tradition for households worldwide. Delightful comedy and a stellar performance from Will Ferrell, not to mention some iconic quotes and one-liners, make this movie a contender to stand the lengths of time. “Son of a nutcracker!”

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ (1993)

Do you watch this at Halloween or Christmas? Or do you use the last three months of the year to watch this classic as much as possible? Because no judgment here. Seriously, none. Why not watch it in July even? You simply cannot go wrong with The Nightmare Before Christmas, no matter what time of year it is.

A box-office success, critically and commercially acclaimed, and now a cult classic, Tim Burton‘s dark musical fantasy soared into the hearts of millions. It became the first animated film ever nominated for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars and has a soundtrack you’ll be singing well into the new year.

‘Home Alone’ (1990)

A downright contender for “holiday classic status” comes with one of the ultimate Christmas movies sure to live on forever. Its plot follows a young boy accidentally left at home while his family head on vacation for Christmas. What does he do? Absolutely anything he wants. What could possibly go wrong?

Now considered one of the greatest Christmas movies of all time, the 1990 comedy shot straight to the highest-grossing live-action comedy spot after gaining a whopping $476.7 million on a budget of $18 million, where it remained for 21 years before being overtaken by 2011s The Hangover Part 2. An undeniable success, Home Alone sparked a franchise still around over 30 years later, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. “Keep the change, ya filthy animal!”

