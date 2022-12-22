10 Tear-Jerking Movies With Surprisingly Happy Endings

Some movies take the viewer on an emotional rollercoaster. Through intense scenes and moving dialogue, fans often can’t hold back their tears for most of the movie until a happy ending replaces the prolonged sadness with a big smile and, maybe sometimes, tears of joy.





From award-winning movies like The Shawshank Redemptionto animated feel-good yet extremely touching films like Inside Out, the silver screen has rewarded fans with tear-jerking stories that culminate in happy endings, making every tear shed throughout the previous hours worth the breakdown.

10/10 Inside Out

Directed by Pete Docter and released in 2015, the animated film featured the story of Riley, an 11-year-old. Riley’s emotions lived within her head and were portrayed as emoji-looking decision-makers.

The story had many viewers crying at the journey Riley went through and the emotions she had to deal with after being forced to move away from her hometown with her family. The movie’s best moment, however, was finding out that Sadness made everything better alongside Joy. The pair collaborated to convince Riley to return home, showing the audience that happiness and sadness can coexist and need each other to balance human emotions.

9/10 Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2

The culmination of eight Harry Potter movies was the final Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2, during which Harry came to a final face-to-face with Lord Voldemort and defeated him in the school’s front yard.

The happy ending, however, came after many losses witnessed throughout the movie. No fan was left tearless at the death of Fred, George Weasley’s twin, or even the death of the wise Severus Snape, who finally revealed to Harry through a memory stored in a tear that he was protecting him all along because of Snape’s eternal love for Harry’s mother, Lily. The movie ultimately reminded viewers that guardian angels can be anyone.

8/10 Corpse Bride

Tim Burton’s movie Corpse Bride, and the beautiful rendition of animated characters he created alongside Carlos Grangel, certainly made audiences cry throughout. The story followed Victor and Victoria’s pre-wedding adventure and Emily’s corpse role in the couple’s happily ever after.

Even though Victor and Victoria successfully tied the knot in the end, the tear-inducing part of the movie was discovering that Emily was in love with Victor, but she had to kill him to have him be forever with her. Ultimately, she decided otherwise and reminded the audience that sometimes sacrifices yielded happy results.

7/10 Breakfast At Tiffany’s

One of Audrey Hepburn’s masterpieces and most-watched movies, Breakfast At Tiffany’s related the tale of the socialite Holly Golightly, who evaded love until love found her through author Paul Varjak.

The movie had ups and downs and many cry-worthy scenes, including one where Holly heartlessly let go of her cat in the middle of a storm. Eventually, she went after the cat, found him, and reunited with the love of her life, Paul. Through tears of joy, audiences understand the benefits of letting down walls when the real deal comes along.

6/10 Under The Tuscan Sun

A breath of fresh air set in some of the most romantic and breathtaking landscapes of Italy, Under The Tuscan Sun portrayed the emotional journey of Frances and her subsequent grasp of happiness.

The movie was sprinkled with beautiful views and mouthwatering food. However, there were also heartbreaking scenes, such as Frances finding out Marcello was dating someone else. However, Under the Tuscan Sun turned the story around with Frances playing matchmaker for her neighbor’s daughter and finding her love at their wedding. Happy ending believers turn to this movie with a lot of hope in finding their own.

5/10 Room

Winner of many awards, including the Academy Award for Best Actress for Brie Larson, and dubbed one of the best movies of 2015, Room was a drama revolving around fearless mom Joy Newsome who saved her 5-year-old son Jack from an abuser named Old Nick, who had held them captured in a room for years.

The plot development took the viewers through many angles, from the escape of the mom-son duo to the struggle of their readjustment to reality. Tears were bound to roll at Jack’s fake-death scene and Joy’s suicide attempt. However, the happy ending of their re-adaptation to the real world affirmed fans and sparked hope that new beginnings are never impossible.

4/10 Moonlight

The great coming-of-age movie starring people of color, 2016’s Moonlight, followed the teen and adult years of Chiron, his struggles with identity and sexuality, and his falling in love with Kevin, his only love.

The movie didn’t shy away from tear-jerking scenes, and one of the film’s happier moments peaks in the middle of the movie when Chiron reunited and reconciled with his drug-addicted mother, who apologized for neglecting her son. Even the final scene of Kevin and Chiron together brought happy tears to the eyes of the viewers, cementing the idea that real love knows no time apart.

3/10 Manchester By The Sea

Manchester By The Sea starred Casey Affleck in the role of Lee Chandler, who took charge of his teenage nephew after the death of his brother. They returned to the Chandlers’ childhood village and dealt with grief and being able to move on.

The movie was deep and complex, focusing a lot on the personal development of many characters, especially Lee. The plot ultimately allowed him to reach inner peace. In turn, it gave viewers hope that no pain is eternal and no trauma is impossible to overcome.

2/10 The Pursuit Of Happyness

The Pursuit Of Happyness is one of Will Smith’s best movies, and the fact that real-life father Smith and son Jaden Christopher Syre Smith starred together made the story all the more emotional.

Economic hardship and a consequent eviction put Chris Gardner and his son out of a home with no place to go. After Chris scored an internship at a brokerage firm, he struggled to keep his son sheltered and fed until he finally earned a full-time position in the company. Based on the true story of Gardner, who ended up owning his multimillion-dollar business, the movie spoke to the rewards of ambition and never giving up.

1/10 The Shawshank Redemption

The Shawshank Redemption portrayed the friendship of two inmates navigating the hardships of prison life, and featured one of the happiest endings, one that generated many tears after the previous 142 minutes of difficult subject matter,

For over 20 years, Andy Dufresne and Red experienced the brutality of prison but also learned to adapt, fit in, and even help the warden and other prisoners. Innocent of the crime he was imprisoned for, Andy eventually escaped his cell and the Shawshank prison. The moral of the tear-jerking story? Persistence pays off.

