12 Celebs With Their 2012 Significant Others Vs. Their 2022

1.
Although they were on and off again for three years, Katy Perry and John Mayer had just started things back in 2012. They even released a song together the following year.
Now Miley has reportedly been dating drummer Maxx Morando for over a year. Liam’s relationship with model Gabriella Brooks has apparently been going strong since 2019.
3.
Avril Lavigne and Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger got engaged in 2012 after a month of knowing each other.
Now Avril is engaged to Mod Sun. Chad appears to have not been in a public relationship since their split.
4.
X-Men costars Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult were in the midst of their five-year relationship in 2012.
As for 2022, Nicholas appears to have been dating model Bryana Holly — with whom he shares a child — since 2017. Meanwhile, back in March, Jennifer welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.
6.
Back in 2012, Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield were in the midst of their four-year off-screen Spider-Man romance.
Now Emma is married to and shares a child with SNL writer Dave McCary. Andrew has recently been linked with Bridgerton actor Phoebe Dynevor.
7.
A decade ago, Jennifer Lopez and her backup dancer Casper Smart had just started their relationship.
This year, Jennifer tied the knot with Ben Affleck after rekindling things in 2021. Casper does not appear to be publicly dating anyone.
8.
Things weren’t looking terribly good for Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in 2012, as reports of K. Stew cheating with director Rupert Sanders emerged.
In 2022, Robert Pattinson made his red carpet debut with Suki Waterhouse after four years of dating.
Mariah has been with dancer and choreographer Bryan Tanaka since 2016. Meanwhile, Nick did appear to make an unsuccessful public plea for Mariah to get back with him this year. His relationship status isn’t super clear, but he has had four kids in 2022.
Scott has been linked with model Rebecca Donaldson this year, and he even took her to the premiere of The Kardashians.
12.
Finally, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were together for half of 2012 — but settled their divorce in just 10 days in July.
This year, Katie went red carpet official with composer Bobby Wooten III. Tom appears to not be in a relationship.
