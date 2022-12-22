15 Best Things to Do in Ocoee, FL

Ocoee is a small city in Central Florida’s Orange County, located only a short drive from Orlando.

The city is home to a fascinating history dating as far back as the mid-1800s and currently boasts a population of over 48,263 residents.

Ocoee may not have the appeal of Orlando or Tampa, but it still offers plenty of attractions for visitors and locals alike.

Ocoee offers something every visitor can experience, from parks to historic sites.

Plus, its nearby areas also provide plenty of fun activities to enjoy.

So, if you’re all set to explore this beautiful city in the Sunshine State, here are the 15 best things to do in Ocoee, Florida:

Escape to Nature at Bill Breeze Park

Pelow Media / Shutterstock.com

Bill Breeze Park is a nature-filled park near downtown Ocoee.

It’s a great place to offer visitors the chance to escape the urban setting without spending hours driving to the countryside or remote areas.

The park lets you experience nature right in the middle of the city—it features several walking paths, pavilions, and an open grass area for picnics and recreation.

The pavilions also give you access to electrical power, charcoal grilling stations, and much more.

Perris Tumbao / Shutterstock.com

Bill Breeze Park is also located at the edge of Starke Lake, offering opportunities for fishing or boating.

The park hosts various events like music festivals and other activities every summer.

So, if you’re looking for a fun way to enjoy the outdoors in Ocoee, start your trip by visiting Bill Breeze Park.

What a Movie with the Family at West Orange Cinema

You can still watch the latest films even when you’re on vacation.

West Orange Cinema in downtown Ocoee is the perfect place to do that, as it offers a family-friendly movie-going experience.

This movie theater isn’t as big as other multiplexes in the area, but it still has all the modern amenities and a great selection of movies.

Its quaint and cozy atmosphere makes it a great place to hang out with family and friends.

The cinema offers 2D and 3D movies and hosts special events like kids’ movie nights and trivia.

Plus, its convenient access to nearby hotels makes it even more attractive.

So, if you’re looking for a unique way to spend an evening with the family in Ocoee, West Orange Cinema is the perfect place.

Go Biking at West Orange Trail

Summertime in Florida is also the best time to go on a biking trip.

The West Orange Trail is the perfect place to do that.

This 22-mile-long trail goes through various natural habitats, scenic views, and historical areas.

The trail goes through Winter Garden, Oakland, and Apopka and is accessible at four points in Ocoee.

It’s a great place to go biking, running, or even walking with your family while admiring the area’s natural beauty.

The trail also offers plenty of places to stop, rest, and relax.

You can even rent a bike, so you don’t have to worry about bringing your own.

The West Orange Trail is also great for taking the family on nature walks or picnic lunches.

So, if you’re looking for a fun outdoor activity in Ocoee, time spent at West Orange Trail will not disappoint.

Get to Know the Locals at Central Park

The Ocoee Central Park, also known as the Vandergrift Central Park, is the perfect place to get acquainted with the locals and learn more about the city.

The park is located in downtown Ocoee and covers an area of 25 acres.

The park features a variety of different amenities for you to enjoy.

It has light baseball fields, a basketball court, a boardwalk, several concession stands, a fishing dock, a miniature football field, picnic tables, a playground for kids, a volleyball court, and well-maintained restrooms.

The park also features pavilions that are available for rental, making it the ideal spot for family reunions, birthdays, and other group events.

The Ocoee Central Park is great for meeting new people, relaxing, and getting to know the locals.

So, if you’re looking for a nice spot to unwind and connect with the community, this park is the place to be.

Visit the Withers-Maguire House

The Withers-Maguire House is a historic landmark in downtown Ocoee.

This Queen Anne Style house gives visitors a glimpse of the city’s history and culture.

Built in 1888, the Withers-Maguire House features a Gothic Stick Style with Florida Heart-pine floors encompassing the porch and goes all the way to the interior of the building.

The home was purchased and restored in 1979 by the local government.

Since then, it has undergone several remodeling projects to retain its beauty and vintage charm.

Today, guided tours and event rentals are open to the public.

A visit to the Withers-Maguire House is highly recommended if you’re looking for a unique way to experience a piece of Ocoee’s history.

Appreciate Art at This is Us Expressive Wood

This is Us Expressive Wood is a unique art gallery that sells woodworking pieces.

The gallery is located in the heart of downtown Ocoee, mainly offering several wood carvings that local artists craft.

Expressive wood is a medium of art that uses wood to create pieces with intricate details and vibrant colors.

Once the carvings are done, they are burned and painted with food-grade safe dyes to create a beautiful and unique piece of art.

This is Us Expressive Wood has a wide selection of unique art pieces from local artists.

The pieces range from wall hangings to sculptures, and the prices are pretty reasonable.

The pieces displayed at This is Us Expressive Wood range from traditional carvings to unique sculptures, furniture, and wall art.

If you want to witness a unique art form, drop by This is Us Expressive Wood.

The Ocoee Bulldog Field is an American football field located in downtown Ocoee, making it the perfect spot to watch an exciting football game.

The stadium offers a capacity of 4,500 people and is the home field of the Ocoee Bulldogs football team.

The Ocoee Bulldog Field features a state-of-the-art scoreboard and a newly renovated press box.

The stadium also offers several amenities, including an open-air concession stand, a multi-purpose field, a track and field area, and plenty of seating.

The Ocoee Bulldog Field is the perfect spot for football fans to get an up-close and personal view of the game.

So, if you’re into American football and want to witness the scene here in Ocoee, then you should check out the Ocoee Bulldog Field.

Get Active at the City of Ocoee Jim Beech Recreation Center

The City of Ocoee Jim Beech Recreation Center is a Family Aquatic and Recreation Center that offers a variety of recreational activities for all ages.

The center features an Olympic-sized swimming pool, several fitness classes, playgrounds, lighted tennis courts, basketball courts, and much more.

The facilities are well-maintained and offer a safe and fun environment for families and friends to enjoy.

The City of Ocoee Jim Beech Recreation Center is ideal for staying active and having fun.

So, if you’re looking for a great place to get fit, play sports or just have a good time, then the City of Ocoee Jim Beech Recreation Center is a great place to visit.

Satisfy Your Barbecue Cravings at Ellie Lou’s Brews & BBQ

Florida is known for its world-famous Southern-style barbecue, and Ellie Lou’s Brews & BBQ undoubtedly serves the best in Ocoee.

Located in downtown Ocoee, Ellie Lou’s Brews & BBQ is a restaurant and bar that offers a delicious slow-smoked barbecue.

The menu includes mouth-watering ribs, pulled pork, smoked chicken, and beef brisket.

The restaurant also features an extensive selection of craft beers from local breweries.

Its food and beverage offerings make Ellie Lou’s Brews & BBQ an absolute favorite among locals and visitors.

Its relaxed and family-friendly atmosphere, generous serving portions, and reasonable price tags make it a must-visit restaurant.

So, if you’re looking for some of the best barbecues in Ocoee, make sure to Ellie Lou’s Brews & BBQ to satisfy your cravings.

Other Things to Do Nearby

The surrounding areas near Ocoee are also great places to experience Central Florida’s best.

From Orlando to Winter Garden, here are some more things that you can do nearby:

Visit Walt Disney World® Resort

Jerome LABOUYRIE / Shutterstock.com

You’re in Florida—known for its amusement parks and entertainment centers.

There’s no reason for you to visit the Sunshine State without experiencing the magical world of Disney.

Fortunately, Walt Disney World® Resort is only a 20-minute trip from downtown Ocoee.

JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Located in Orlando, Florida, Walt Disney World® Resort is home to four theme parks, two water parks, and many other entertainment areas, offering fun and thrills for the whole family.

Since it’s Disney, you can guarantee you’ll have a good time here.

So, if you’re looking for the perfect family getaway or want to experience the best of Orlando, visiting Walt Disney World® Resort should definitely be on your list.

Watch a Magic Game at Amway Center

Miosotis_Jade / Shutterstock.com

Watching a game at the Amway Center is an absolute must for NBA fans.

The Amway Center hosts the Orlando Magic, one of the up-and-coming young teams in the league.

Located in downtown Orlando, the Amway Center offers a fantastic game atmosphere.

You’ll witness electrifying plays from some of the best players in the NBA.

The stadium also has plenty of food and beverage options, so you’ll never go hungry or thirsty during the game.

If you’re looking for some basketball action, watching a Magic game at the Amway Center is something you should experience.

Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

Taste Quality Craft Beers at Crooked Can Brewing Company

For beer lovers, a visit to the Crooked Can Brewing Company in the nearby Winter Garden is a must.

Crooked Can Brewing Company offers an impressive selection of craft beers, each with the finest ingredients available.

Crooked Can Brewing is a local craft beer brewery in downtown Winter Garden, Florida.

The brewery promotes a relaxed environment and is perfect for beer connoisseurs and casual drinkers.

The range of craft beers available at the brewery offers something for everyone, regardless of their taste.

Some of their signature brands include the High Stepper, Florida Sunshine, Cloud Chaser, Workaholic, Domestic Bliss, McStagger, Axum, and more.

Each of these brands is categorized, such as Core Brands, Small Batch Core Brands, and Seasonal Brands.

Each Brand offers a batch of unique flavors, and you’ll find something to your taste.

So, if you’re looking for some quality craft beer near Ocoee, head over to Crooked Can Brewing Company.

Take a Day Trip to Lake Apopka

Gowri Divya Tinnanuri / Shutterstock.com

As a city located in central Florida, Ocoee is surrounded by some of the state’s most beautiful natural attractions.

One such attraction is the majestic Lake Apopka, just a short drive away.

Lake Apopka is the fourth largest lake in Florida and offers some of the best freshwater fishing opportunities.

Shirley F. Arnold / Shutterstock.com

Aside from fishing, you can also enjoy a leisurely boat ride around the lake or participate in bird watching.

The lake also features some of the most picturesque views, so make sure to bring your camera along.

Lake Apopka is a great spot if you’re looking for a day trip away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

Shackleford Photography / Shutterstock.com

Tee Off at Forest Lake Golf Club

Due to its natural beauty and temperate weather, golf is a favorite pastime in Florida.

It’s also the reason why there are so many courses in the Sunshine State to tee off.

In Florida, the Forest Lake Golf Club is the perfect place to go for a round of golf.

At 200 acres of scenic green, the course features a variety of trees and a giant lake in the middle.

The golf course also boasts a lush green fairway and 18 challenging holes, offering something for all levels of players.

The Forest Lake Golf Club is great for beginners to hone their skills and for experienced players to challenge themselves.

The par 72, 18-hole course covers more than 7,000 yards, featuring various challenging terrain and spectacular views.

The Forest Lake Golf Club is a must-visit if you’re looking for a great golfing experience.

Get a History Lesson at Central Florida Railroad Museum

The railroad industry played an essential role in the development and growth of Central Florida.

The Central Florida Railroad Museum is a great place to gain insight into that history.

Located in the nearby Winter Garden, the museum offers an extensive collection of artifacts related to railroading, as well as interactive exhibits that bring the past to life.

The museum offers guided tours of the grounds and allows visitors to explore displays of historic trains, engines, and other railroad cars.

You’ll also learn about the railroad industry’s impact on the state’s development and growth.

If you’re looking for a unique history lesson, then make sure to visit the Central Florida Railroad Museum.

Final Thoughts

There’s so much to discover in and around Ocoee, Florida.

From watching a basketball game at the Amway Center to admiring Lake Apopka’s picturesque views, visitors to the area will never be bored.

If you’re looking for an interesting and exciting trip, Ocoee, Florida, is the place to be.

So what are you waiting for? Start planning your trip to Ocoee today, starting with the 15 best things to do in Ocoee, Florida!