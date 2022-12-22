1923’s Teonna Rainwater star admits she had to give co-star

What followed was an even more harrowing punishment courtesy of Father Renaud (Sebastian Roché), the school’s head, who abused Sister Mary so badly that Teonna even begged for mercy.

Father Renaud then turned his attention to Teonna as he brutally lashed her across the back of the legs, creating unbearable pain and profusely bloody wounds.

As she lay in bed opposite a fellow student, fans heard the beginning of her escape plan to flee from Sister Mary and the institution, although whether she’ll be successful remains to be seen.

In the meantime, the stars behind the hard-to-watch sequences have spoken out on taking on such brutal yet true-to-fact roles.