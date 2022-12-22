Categories
Life Style

4 Stages of a Relationship


A fulfilling romantic relationship is what many of us strive for. Going through life with our soulmate can be a beautiful thing. It can also be complicated. No matter how strong the love is between the couple, there are differences in each individual’s personality, interests and goals. Even little things that may have been tolerated at the beginning of a relationship can become annoying as the couple gets more comfortable with each other. As odd as that may sound, there are actually four major stages in a relationship.

This definitely does not mean doom and gloom is expected with any potential relationship. It just means that there will be challenges from time to time depending on the stage of the relationship that you are in. Luckily, there are some easy ways to overcome conflicts and true love will prevail. There is no definite time period for each of the following stages. Some couples get through all of them rather quickly and with others, it takes more time. 

Related: On Honesty in a Relationship

The Four Major Stages of a Relationship

Dr. Stan Hyman, therapist and coach, works with couples every day who are struggling in their relationship. Dr. Hyman has explained that “couples struggling with the process of growing a relationship need to understand that it is similar to parenting a growing child from birth to adulthood. All parents are challenged during this time.” And he goes on to say, “Serious love relationships go through stages of development which parallel individual human stages of development, from infancy to maturity.” 





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.