90 Day Fiancé: Big Ed & Liz’s Relationship Status After HEA

On 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7, Big Ed and Liz Woods have had many ups and downs. Fans want to know if they’re still together.

Popular 90 Day Fiancé franchise stars Big Ed and Liz Woods didn’t marry on the show, and it’s time to talk about their current relationship status. The 57-year-old San Diego man and his 30-year-old fiancee have gone through many breakups and problems in the past. However, their recent appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 has been their most chaotic one yet. Over the months, the couple has shown major insecurities, making viewers think that they would split.

Ed and Liz have also riled up 90 Day Fiancé fans by treating each other horribly. On one side, people questioned the 30-year-old single mom for dating the much older man, despite his bad behavior. On the other side, fans slammed Ed for telling his girlfriend to lose weight, so she would be a certain size. Even the latest episode showed a major problem between the TLC pair, when they couldn’t agree on whether Liz should accept a partnership deal at her restaurant. Her boss made that offer. Ed felt that his fiancee wouldn’t prioritize him if she took the deal. However, most viewers thought he didn’t want Liz to earn money and be independent.

Liz Woods Has Made Up With Big Ed’s Mom, Norma

Despite the incompatibilities and disagreements, Ed and Liz are doing fine after the show. One sign that all is well is Liz’s recent post with her beau’s mom, Norma. Viewers know Ed’s family was unhappy about his relationship with Liz. The series showed the TLC pair eventually winning every member’s heart, except for Norma, who was against her son’s engagement. Fortunately, Liz’s recent Thanksgiving post revealed that her soon-to-be mother-in-law had accepted her. Not only that, but Norma and Liz’s daughter spent precious “grandma-granddaughter” time together during the occasion.

Big Ed & Liz Woods Attended Family Event

Another major sign that Ed and Liz are stronger than ever is their recent dancing video on Instagram. In the post, the 90 Day Fiancé pair looked absolutely in sync, as they enjoyed their time at a family wedding. Liz captioned the video, “We Have To Much Fun At Weddings,” adding that she loves having fun and being silly with her man. The controversial couple satisfied fans by posting their real selves in the clip, and received many positive comments. An Instagram user wrote, “You 2 are lovely.” Another person chimed in, “It’s good to see you having fun, you deserve it!”

Big Ed & Liz Woods Are Living Life & Chilling

Ed’s latest video with Liz shows that the two are, “#takinglifeasitcomes.” In the clip, the 57-year-old reality star shared his and his fiancee’s journey with the fans, starting from their first awkward kiss to their engagement. The video also demonstrated the couple’s ups and downs but ended with them, “Livin’ Life” and “Chillin.” Ed and Liz are set to marry, but haven’t yet tied the knot. Fans expect the two to reappear on another season of the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, so they can conclude their journey.

