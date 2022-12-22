9to5MacDaily: December 22, 2022 – Apple loses NFL to YouTube in

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by SecuritySpy: Check out SecuritySpy CCTV video surveillance software for macOS. SecuritySpy allows customers to easily set up CCTV systems in their home or business, with just a Mac and some IP cameras.
iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- DaVinci Resolve for iPadOS just dropped, and now the iPad is a real computer
- Battery replacement must be ‘easily’ achieved by consumers, in proposed European law
- Apple VR headset is probably to blame for Google picking off NFL Sunday Ticket deal at the 11th hour
- NFL Sunday Ticket officially coming to YouTube TV and YouTube in 2023 – 9to5Google
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Zac:
Follow Seth:
Listen & Subscribe:
Catch up on 9to5Mac Daily episodes!
Don’t miss out on our other daily podcasts:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:
Source link