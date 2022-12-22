Categories
A visionary farm bill could revitalize rural areas and more


  • Wendy Johnson is co-owner and operator of Joia Food and Fiber Farm in Charles City.
  • Martha McFarland runs Hawkeye Buffalo and Cattle Ranch in Fredricksburg.

We are farmers who believe in climate change and our agency to help mitigate its effects. We raise meat, grains, fruits and vegetables for an ever-growing human population, while we store carbon in the soil, reduce fossil fuel use and protect our natural habitat, water and air.

We and thousands of other young farmers need help from the next farm bill, which is up for reauthorization in 2023. This new farm bill could be a legendary piece of legislation that results in more healthy diets, younger and diverse farmers on the land and more climate change mitigation than we have ever seen in the farm bill’s history.

Healthy diets should become a product of SNAP

Over three-fourths of the current farm bill funds food stamps and nutrition programs, yet the majority of the food purchased with these programs is processed food and subsidized to be cheaper than fresh food. Low-income users of the food stamp program have higher rates of diabetes, obesity and other diet-related illnesses because of this cheap processed food.



