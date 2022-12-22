Categories
Activision to ‘nerf’ chart-topping Call of Duty skin by making it


Well, that didn’t take long. Less than two weeks after an all-black premium skin took Call of Duty by storm (opens in new tab), even cracking the top 20 best sellers on Steam (by dollars paid, mind you, as a $10 purchase,) Infinity Ward has showcased a higher-visibility version of the same skin in its mid-season update blog post (opens in new tab) for Warzone 2.

The initial version of the LA Thieves’ Call of Duty League skin was an all-black ensemble with a cherry red, Superman-style logo on the chest. The skin immediately drew comparisons to Roze (opens in new tab), an infamous Warzone 1 skin with a similar color scheme. Roze let players get up to all sorts of ninja-y, hide in plain sight hijinks in the tactical shooter.

