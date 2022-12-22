Airlines cancel hundreds of flights as massive winter storm and

Workers deice an Alaska Airlines plane during a snow storm at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) in Seattle, Washington, US, on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

Airlines canceled hundreds of flights this week as winter storms, bitter cold and high winds snarled U.S. travel ahead of Christmas weekend.

Carriers scrubbed more than 2,800 flights from Wednesday through Friday, according to tracking site FlightAware. That period includes what airlines expected to be the busiest travel times before Christmas, which is Sunday.

Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Denver International Airport and Chicago Midway had the biggest share of cancelled flights on Thursday. Airlines warned that the snow, ice high winds and cold temperatures could affect travel from Seattle to Boston to North Carolina.

American , Southwest , United , Delta , Spirit , JetBlue , Alaska and other airlines issued weather waivers for dozens of destinations around the country, allowing travelers to change their departures without paying a change fee or difference in fare.

The weather could hurt what airlines expected to be busy travel days to cap a rocky year. United said it expects year-end holidays to be busier than Thanksgiving with 440,000 passengers a day on average. The carrier projected Jan. 2 will be the busiest record since the pandemic started.