Alachua County Pets: Twix, Douglas, and Brandon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is a up the is a pup that is such a treat to be around Twix. This sweet boy loves everyone including cats and is looking for someone to be best pals with.

Next is the undoubtedly happy and goofy boy Douglas This dog always is always up for a round of fetch and hopes you can play with him soon.

Lastly is a pup who likes to think hes a lap dog Brandon. Brandon loves to give kisses and get full body scratches.

RELATED: Alachua County Pets: Rudy, Dizzie, Tony

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.