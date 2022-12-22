Aldi puts security tags on 85p sweets, Maltesers and Haribo amid

An Aldi store has placed security tags on packets of sweets worth as little as 85p, it has emerged, following a national surge in shoplifting sparked by the cost-of-living crisis.

The budget supermarket’s Rushey Green branch in Catford, south London, has placed yellow security stickers on a range of its confectionary items – including a Kinder Snack Bar priced at 85p, Haribo Tangfastics costing £1 and a pack of five Cadbury Twirls selling for £1.05.

It comes after a range of everyday items at supermarkets have been slapped with security tags in recent months following surges in prices, including baby milk formula, cheese, butter and even milk.

Meanwhile the latest data shows that shoplifting increased by 18 per cent in the year to the end of June compared with the previous 12-month period, according to the Office for National Statistics.

In July, Asda placed security tags on 1kg tubs of Lurpak as its price neared £10, while just last month a Tesco store in Cornwall attached tags to milk, although the latter said this was a case of human error.

Aldi told MailOnline that the security tags on the packet of sweets in its Catford branch was not a national policy but ‘something used in a single store in response to a local issue.’

Consumer champion Martyn James told the Telegraph that the tagging of low-priced items was ‘extremely worrying.’

He added: ‘It’s a complete overreaction to be tagging items of exceptionally small value and gives the completely wrong impression of society that we are going round stuffing our pockets.

‘The increase in shoplifting in recent months has been for necessity, because people are struggling to afford to eat.

‘In many cases supermarkets are giving shoplifters a warning but turning a blind eye when it comes to prosecution and that is the human approach.’

Security tags are often used on expensive items or dangerous items in supermarkets such as alcohol, razors and even perfume.

The tags can only be removed once a person has paid and a sales assistant has removed the box. If a person were to take a security tagged item out the shop without paying, a loud alarm would sound.

Supermarkets this summer said the number of thefts had been ‘off the charts so far this year’.

A group told The Grocer they were seeing a spike in ‘new first time shoplifters’ as opposed to ‘the usual suspects.’

One store boss told magazine: ‘The other day we stopped a pensioner who was trying to steal things like washing powder and shampoo. With the cost of living, people are going to have to start making choices.’

At Co-Op, washing detergent and baby milk brands, such as Aptamil and Cow and Gate, have also been placed in security cases.

The tubs of formula milk powder range from £10.25 to £18 for 800g.

A Co-Op spokesperson previously told MailOnline this ‘not a UK-wide policy’ and that the company has ‘ seen no rise in instances of theft.’

Milk cartons in the Tesco Extra store in the village of Pool in Cornwall were fitted with individual plastic security tags last month.

CornwallLive reported that the store has suffered a spate of thefts of milk – especially of four-pint containers.

But Tesco denied this was the reason for the tagging, telling CornwallLive it was down to ‘human error’.

Supermarkets across the UK have been cracking down on theft of dairy products as shoplifting rose by 18 per cent over the summer compared with the previous 12-month period (Packs of butter with security tags earlier this year)

Security tags were fitted to four pint bottles of milk in Tesco Extra in Pool last month

In July shoppers took to social media to share pictures of security tags on £3.99 blocks of Aldi cheddar (left) and £8 Co-op lamb chops in Wolverhampton (right)

Shoppers were shocked to discover Co-Op is now keeping washing machine tablets and detergent in security boxes at one of its stores in Manchester city centre. Photographs show Ariel, Bold and Persil products costing as little as £3.50 on shelves under lock-and-key

A Tesco spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘We do not have a policy to place security tags on fresh milk. A very small amount of milk was incorrectly tagged today in our Redruth Extra store and these tags have now been removed. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.’

Earlier this month the supermarket chain started using security barriers to protect Tesco workers from shoppers waiting to snatch reduced yellow sticker items from their hands before they hit the shelves.

It comes as Brits are facing their most expensive Christmas in years as inflation and rising prices continue to pull at their purse strings.

The headline price for a fresh turkey is now around 25 per cent more expensive than a year ago, largely because of increased farm costs and the impact of bird flu.

Drivers also face their costliest drive back home for Christmas ever.

Filling up with diesel now typically costs £97 – almost £15 more than last year.

Motoring experts this week accused retailers of ‘heartless overcharging’ by failing to pass on big falls in wholesale prices. Diesel has reached 176p a litre at the pump – 27p more than 12 months ago. Petrol is around 153p, 7p more than in 2021.

That makes a full tank £84 – £4 up in a year. Filling up has become much more expensive despite wholesale prices falling back to the same levels as last year and fuel duty being cut by 5p a litre in March.

Analysis by the RAC suggests petrol should be 15p a litre cheaper. Spokesman Simon Williams said: ‘With the cost of living crisis making this one of the toughest Christmases on record, it is even more galling to know drivers are being heartlessly overcharged for fuel, making this the most expensive ever festive getaway on the roads.

‘The big four supermarkets, which dominate fuel retailing, have refused to significantly lower their forecourt prices to reflect what’s happened with the substantial reduction in the price of wholesale fuel they are enjoying.

‘We now have a bizarre situation where many smaller independent retailers are charging far less for their fuel than the supermarkets.

‘We urge the supermarkets to properly cut their petrol and diesel prices to give drivers the Christmas present they deserve.’

Millions more motorists than usual are expected on the roads because of the chaos on the railways. Around 34million car journeys are expected to be clocked up on Friday and Saturday. Diesel wholesale prices have dropped to 126p a litre, only 14p more expensive than last Christmas, and the RAC says this means the price at the pump should be 13p lower.