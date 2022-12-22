Categories
All-Access: The Beatles, Christmas Movies, and Video Games







Photo by Ronnie Yonker




Kirkland’s Beatles Tribute Concert

The Kirkland Urban Plaza is hosting a free, family-friendly outdoor Beatles tribute concert Saturday, Jan. 28, from 3-5 p.m. The region’s favorite Beatles cover band, Good Day Sunshine, is performing every song from the band’s famous rooftop concert of 1969. 

Let the 2022 Winter Games Begin

Our tech columnist John DeWeese has culled the best blockbuster and indie titles you can play (and gift) this winter. See his guide here.

Christmas Movies to Get You Into the Spirit

In need of some movie-programming ideas for the holiday season? We’ve got you covered with this guide

