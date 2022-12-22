All Creatures Great and Small cast pay tribute to ‘phenomenal’

All Creatures Great and Small returned for its third outing in September, showcasing what the gang at Skeldale House have been up to since series two. The heartwarming Channel 5 drama will be back for one more episode and this time, it is Christmas time with everyone looking forward to the holidays. There will be a very special guest joining James Herriot (played by Nicholas Ralph) and the rest of his dysfunctional family.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from All Creatures Great and Small.

All Creatures Great and Small’s Christmas special 2022 is set in 1939 Darrowby with James and Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) waiting to find out if they will be called up to fight.

There is a sense of waiting in the air at Skeldale House but a distraction shortly arrives in the form of Jewish evacuee Eva Feldman (Ella Bernstein).

She arrives at their stunning home where she will spend the festive period in order to keep her safe.

It soon becomes James and Mrs Hall’s (Anna Madeley) job to try and make her feel welcome despite such trying times.

