All Creatures Great and Small Siegfried star teases details about

“Set in December 1939, this is our first Christmas during wartime and we wanted to reflect something of the reality of war for our Skeldale family.

“Ben Vanstone cooks up his signature Christmas feast full of fun, festivity, community, romance, Father Christmas, tears, and of course a resurgence of Mrs Hall’s (Anna Madeley) excellent sausage rolls.

“We have all laughed and cried – a lot – making it and hope it will bring a little necessary joy and catharsis to the end of a challenging year for many.”

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special air on Friday at 9pm on Channel 5.