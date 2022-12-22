Alli accused of ‘doing a Raducanu’ as Besiktas ace dragged off by

@Callum_SR said: “Think one more move to MLS maybe for some sun then he’ll retire before he’s 30.”

It comes after Gunes lambasted his midfielder for failing to meet standards in Turkey back in October after another shambolic display.

“I couldn’t affect the players [yet], now I can easily touch them, but we haven’t touched Dele Alli yet,” he said to reporters. “Let’s not discuss Dele Alli as a player, but he is below expectations in terms of efficiency.”

Once billed as one of England’s greatest talents of his generation, Alli was released by Tottenham in January 2022 to allow him to join Everton in a deal that could rise to £40million based on appearances and bonuses.

But after only 13 appearances for the Toffees, he was offloaded on loan by Frank Lampard and now looks set to be left in limbo if Besiktas do not sign him permanently.