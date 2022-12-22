AM Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications…

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AM Best has removed from under review with positive implications and upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “bbb” (Good) of Bondex Insurance Company (Bondex) (Florham Park, NJ). At the same time, AM Best has assigned an FSR of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) to Building Industry Insurance Association (BIIA) (Norfolk, VA). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Bondex and BIIA’s inclusion as members of Builders Insurance Group, which has a balance sheet strength that AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Bondex and BIIA are considered part of the Builders Insurance Group rating unit based on operational support, strategic importance to the group’s strategy, and explicit support provided through an intercompany reinsurance agreement. Bondex and BIIA are fully owned by Builders Insurance (A Mutual Captive Company), and the parent maintains ultimate senior management responsibility for the companies.

The remaining members of the Builders Insurance Group maintain an FSR of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent). The outlook of these ratings is stable and remains unchanged.

