Amazon’s Boxing Day deals are on now — save up to 23% on an Apple

If one of your New Year’s resolutions for 2023 is to take charge of your health and fitness, Amazon Canada’s early Boxing Day deal on the Apple Watch SE might be for you.

The details

The Apple Watch SE is an on-the-go command centre for calls and texts, Apple Pay, as well as dozens of health and fitness metrics.

The watch has a built-in compass and real-time elevation readings — a perk for winter hiking, skiing, and outdoor activities. It will alert you if your heart rate is abnormally high or low and signal irregular heart rhythm notifications. Additionally, the Apple Watch can detect if you’ve taken a hard fall and automatically call emergency services if needed.

A must-have device for modern-day wellness, the smartwatch tracks every way you get your heart going, including swimming, yoga, dancing, cycling and more.

‘Great quality’

While reviews for the on-sale watch are limited, one shopper says they are “loving it” and raves that its “great quality.”

It’s a “beautiful watch” and the “charger is awesome,” writes another.

