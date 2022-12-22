An Exhaustive Breakdown of the Entire Dutton Family Tree

For the Duttons, the only thing more important that protecting the generational land they own is family. Sure, the Yellowstone clan owning the largest ranch in Montana is worth a fair amount of money. But it’s worth nothing in John Dutton’s poor old heart if he can’t see it pass on to his kids. As we travel back in time in multiple spinoff series of the cowboy drama set in 1883 and 1923, we start getting into some complex family structures. Once you start to really look at it, House of the Dragon’s sheer number of Aegons doesn’t feel too far off from Kevin Costner technically being John Dutton III.

Even more confusing is that stars such as Harrison Ford and Sam Elliott—two men you’d think would be central figures in the Dutton line!—often have no direct lineage to Costner’s John Dutton. Hell, Elliott wasn’t even a Dutton at all. Country singer Tim McGraw was the one to get officially Duttonized into the ancestral patriarch, and it’s with him that our whole timeline kicks off. Need help piecing together just how this whole Yellowstone extended universe works out? We’ve got your covered with a little help from our friends over at the Paramount Network.

James and Margaret Dutton

Emerson Miller//Paramount

Played by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in 1883, James and Margaret are the original patriarch and matriarch of Yellowstone‘s Dutton family. A Tennessee farmer, James fought for the Confederate Army in the Civil War before making his way out West with his family. Margaret, likewise, was an army nurse. The caravan was heading toward Oregon, but the Dutton family had to settle in Montana after the death of their daughter, Elsa (Isabel May). Elsa was the main narrator of 1883 and appeared via voiceover in the first episode of 1923 as well. James and Margaret also had two sons: John and Spencer.

Jacob and Cara Dutton

Jacob and Cara Dutton Yellowstone 1923 James Minchin // Paramount

The starring couple of 1923, Jacob and Cara Dutton are portrayed by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Whatever the story, Jacob arrived in the 1990s to lead the family ranch after James and Margaret both passed. Jacob and Cara don’t have any children themselves, but Jacob is supposed to be James’s (Tim McGraw) brother. He’s also Commissioner of the Livestock Association—a position the Duttons have apparently held ever since. They now look after James and Margaret’s son, John, and his son, Jack.

Claire Dutton

Claire Dutton Yellowstone Emerson Miller // Paramount

Claire (Dawn Olivieri) is James and Jacob’s sister, who traveled in 1883 with James’s caravan headed West. After her daughter, Mary Abel, was killed outside Fort Worth, Texas, she decided to stay behind and later took her own life. Claire also tragically lost her husband and all her children. Olivieri was later recast as Market Equities’ Sarah Atwood in Yellowstone Season Five.

John Dutton

John Dutton Yellowstone 1923 James Minchin // Paramount

We haven’t seen much of John (James Badge Dale) and Emma Dutton (Marley Shelton) in 1923 yet, but James and Margaret’s eldest son seems to be the lead ranch manager. Back in 1883, John was just a little kid, but he kicks off a line of John’s that will eventually lead to ol’ Costner himself.

Spencer Dutton

Spencer Dutton Yellowstone 1923 Emerson Miller // Paramount

Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) is John and Elsa’s brother in 1923, and the character who is currently hunting lions abroad. Spencer was apparently born sometime after James and Margaret settled in Montana and was not featured as a baby back in 1883. At some point, he left to fight in World War I before finding himself in Africa.

Jack Dutton

Jack Dutton Yellowstone 1923 James Minchin // Paramount

Jack (Darren Mann) is the firstborn son of John and Emma Dutton. He works with his father and his uncle, Jacob, on the Yellowstone ranch in 1923, as he prepares for his upcoming wedding with Elizabeth Stratford (Michelle Randolph). According to Paramount, the line ends there—so watch out Jack and Elizabeth!

John Dutton II

John Dutton II Yellowstone Paramount Network/Paramount+ // Paramount

Appearing as an old man in flashbacks of Yellowstone, John Dutton II is John III‘s (Kevin Costner) father, and presumably John and Emma’s second son. John II isn’t expected to be portrayed in 1923, but Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is working on subsequent spinoffs in the 1940s and 1960s when John Dutton II would have been the family patriarch.

John Dutton III

John Dutton Kevin Costner Yellowstone Paramount Network/Paramount+ // Paramount

Finally! Played by Kevin Costner, John Dutton III is the head of the family all throughout Yellowstone. He’s the eventual Governor of Montana and father of four: Lee, Beth, Kayce, and Jamie (although he’s technically adopted). His wife, Evelyn, died in a horseback riding accident. Now the patriarch of the Dutton ranch, John tries to keep hedge funds and powerful rivals from taking his generational land away from him and his children.

Lee Dutton

Lee Dutton Yellowstone Paramount Network/Paramount+ // Paramount

John Dutton III and Evelyn’s first child, Lee (Dave Annable) was killed in the first season of Yellowstone after he was shot during a confrontation with the neighboring Broken Rock Reservation.

Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler

Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler Yellowstone Paramount Network/Paramount+ // Paramount

Beth (Kelly Reilly) is John Dutton III’s only daughter. She is a ruthless businesswoman and the wife of Rip Wheeler—John’s current Yellowstone ranch manager. Beth will do whatever it takes to protect her family and has made a sworn enemy out of her adopted brother, Jamie. Rip—though married into the family—was a wayward boy that John took under his wing. Beth and Rip have also pseudo-adopted a young teenager name Carter, who works in the horse stables.

Jamie Dutton

Jamie Dutton Paramount Network/Paramount+ // Paramount

Jamie (Wes Bentley) is the adopted son of John and Evelyn, who was later disinherited after several legal battles and double-crosses. Jamie’s adoption was originally kept hidden from him, until he meets his biological father, Garrett Randall. Randall allegedly killed Jamie’s birth mother when Jamie was just a baby. After a turn at the end of Season Four, however, Jamie is eventually forced to kill Randall and partially rejoin the Dutton clan. Now, he’s planning to impeach his adopted father, John, and take the governorship for himself. Jamie also has a secret son, named Jamie Jr., who he had with his old campaign manager, Christina.

Kayce and Monica Dutton

Paramount+//Paramount

John’s youngest son, Kayce, originally had a difficult relationship with his father after he left the family to marry Monica Long-Dutton, a teacher on the Broken Rock Reservation. The two have reconciled and Kayce now lives with Monica in their own home with their son, Tate. Recently in Yellowstone, Kayce has taken after his father, becoming the new Montana Livestock Commissioner.

Tate Dutton

Tate Dutton Yellowstone Paramount Network/Paramount+ // Paramount

Tate is Kayce and Monica’s teenage son, learning how to be a real cowboy. As it stands, Tate is the youngest member of the Dutton family set to inherit the ranch. While it remains unknown just how Yellowstone will end, the land both remaining with the Duttons and someone who is of mixed-race Native American heritage may just be a worthwhile end to the show’s family legacy.

Josh Rosenberg is an entertainment writer living in Brooklyn, keeping a steady diet of one movie a day; his past work can be found at CBR, Spin, Insider, and on his personal blog at Roseandblog.com.