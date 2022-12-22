Andy Murray: One more major injury and I’m likely done with

Andy Murray has revealed that his career will probably be over if he sustains another major injury. Murray, who will be turning 36 in May, underwent two major hip surgeries in recent years. If everything goes right, Murray will be active for at least one more full season on the ATP Tour.

“If my body is in good shape and I’m still able to compete consistently, I’ll keep playing. But I can’t look so far in advance with the age I’m at and with the issues I’ve had. If I was to have a big injury, I probably wouldn’t try to come back from that,” Murray said.

Murray ready for the 2023 season

Going into the 2022 season, Murray’s big goal was to make his first deep Grand Slam run since 2017. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen and Murray didn’t have the season he was hoping for.

This offseason, Murray returned to the gym and did his best to get stronger and improve his fitness. Now heading into the 2023 season, Murray believes he is more fit as he hopes that will translate into some good results.

“I spent three weeks in Florida, getting my body right and getting some work done on my game and it went really well. I’m certainly in better shape than I was. A lot of work was done in the gym, trying to build up my endurance and my stamina a bit and I’m hoping that’s going to help me next year.

I wasn’t happy with how last season went – certainly the last six months or so from a physical perspective – but my ranking still went from 125 to 50 in a year. I’m hoping that this year, with the work I’ve done, things will continue to improve and I’ll still be motivated to get out there and compete,” Murray explained. Murray will start his season at the Adelaide International and then go to Melbourne for the Australian Open.