Apple finally updates AirTags to help you seek out suspiciously


Apple is currently rolling out a long overdue firmware update that makes it easier to locate unknown AirTags in your immediate vicinity. This is part of the company’s efforts to make sure bad actors don’t misuse the devices to stalk others. 

The stalking problem first made its appearance back in May 2021 when an investigative report from The Washington Post showed how relatively easy it is to follow someone with an AirTag. By placing one on a person, the device can deliver an accurate location to an iPhone every few minutes, even detailing an exact address.



