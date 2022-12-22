Apple On A Mission To Make Its AR Headsets Feel More Immersive

Tech giant Apple is working hard on making its AR headsets feel more real and immersive.

The company was outlined recently to be researching the addition of a gyroscope to its AR headsets for this reason, as it would provide users with non-stop haptic feedback.

VR technology has the capability of showing users things they like but in case you don’t get a feeling of it being too immersive, well, that’s because it has its limitations. And that’s probably one reason why VR games get attached to the likes of treadmills.

Similarly, this is why so many movie theaters end up causing your seats to shake as a painful attempt to give you that feeling of being involved in some sort of car chase that you’re witnessing.

Recently, we saw Apple suggesting its new patent that allows users to get the most real experiences with gyroscopes to give that immersive feel via haptics. This is called Gyroscopic Precision Engine and it’s for devices that users can wear. Hence, any device can benefit that has the tendency to get attached to a human’s body part.

Haptic Engines can put forward a unique physical experience through sensations on the wearer’s body that really make you feel like you’re taking part in the adventure, Apple claims. But it did reiterate that it’s different from that added to devices like smartphones as these only give a vibration that’s aligned on a single axis.

Apple says how such technology is really useful when you’ve got alert apps but it’s not the same as any HMD, even though such patents do end up focusing on HMDs that use gyroscopes. And to provide that feeling on a user’s body part, spinning gyroscopes are used which sync seamlessly alongside visual content.

You can, for instance, attain that airwave sensation or one that has centrifugal forces attached like a roller coaster adventure or something related to car racing.

Other than headsets, such technology may assist with wearable devices for exercising the head, neck, and wrist. Similarly, it can help with giving a reaction force in various VR apps, and also help with correcting a user’s posture too. Who knows, we might even be seeing the launch of headsets with the likes of smart gloves.

Apple says it has applied for the likes of patents linked to AR and while it does receive them, it’s never too sure if such technology can really end up being used or not. But what it does do is provide the tech giant with a direction of whether it’s for use in AR and VR devices.

We could be seeing the adoption of such technology by early next year but it all depends on the condition of the company’s supply chain.

Rumors from the past hinted at the launch of 2023 but they claim Apple is working on better versions of its model 2024. It’s really not too surprising as the tech giant is working on productions of the future like 2024, despite it being a product that’s yet to be launched.

H/T: Patentlyapple

