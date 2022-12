Aqeel, Shoaib ease into ranking tennis semis

ISLAMABAD: All seeded players, including Aqeel Khan and Mohammad Shoaib, comfortably won their respective matches to qualify for the men’s singles semi-finals of the Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Tournament here at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Thursday.

Top-ranked Aqeel outclassed Abdullah Adnan 6-1, 6-2 while Shoaib overwhelmed Mudassir Murtaza 6-2, 6-2.

In other men’s singles matches, Muzammil Murtaza outplayed Yousuf Khalil 6-2, 6-1 and Mohammad Abid routed Sami Zeb Khan 6-0, 6-1.

Results:

Women’s singles (quarter-finals): Meheq Khokhar bt Mehvish Chishtie 6-3, 6-3; Sarah Mehboob bt Amna Ali Qayyum 6-2,6-0; Noor Malik bt Kainat Ali 6-0, 6-0; Natalia Zaman bt Esha Jawad 3-6, 6-4, 4-2 — Esha retired.

Boy’s 18 & Under Singles (second round): Farman Shakeel bt Amir Mazari 6-1, 7-5; Hamza Roman bt Mohammad Huzaifa Khan 1-6, 6-3, 7-5; Mahatir Mohammad bt Abdul Basit 6-1, 6-0; Bilal Asim bt Kamran Khan 6-0, 6-2; Mohammad Talha Khan bt Ibrahim Saqib 6-0, 6-1; Hamid Israr bt Asad Zaman 6-4,6-1; Ahmed Nael bt Saifullah Khan 6-0, 6-0; Sami Zeb Khan bt Ahtesham Humayun 6-0,6-1

Boy’s 14 & Under singles (second round): Muzammil Bhand bt Ihsanullah Kabir 4-0, 4-1; Sameer Zaman bt Rayan Khan 4-2, 4-1; Amir Mazari bt Zayd Zaman 4-0, 4-0; Mohammad Haziq Asim bt Abdur Rehman 4-1, 4-1; Abdul Basit bt Abdullah Khan 1-4, 4-0, 4-2; Abubakar Talha bt S. Hamza Hussain 4-1, 4-1

Boys/girls 12 & Under singles (second round): Haziq Areejo bt Eshal Zain 4-1, 4-0; Shayan Afridi bt Rashid Ali Bacahni 4-2, 4-1; Razik Sultan bt Mohammad Shakib 4-2, 4-0; Ihsanullah Kabir bt Eesa Fahd 4-1, 4-0

Men’s doubles (quarter-finals): Mohammad Shoaib/Barkatukllah bt Waqas Malik/Mudassir Murtaza 4-6, 6-3(10-3); Mohammad Abid/ Muzammil Murtaza bt Ahmed Babar/Nameer Shamsi 6-2, 6-3; Heera Ashiq/Yousuf Khalil bt Imran Bhatti/Abdullah Adnan 6-2, 6-4.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2022