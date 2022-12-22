Arsenal boss Arteta’s warning to Martinelli sends Edu clear

Arteta told Carragher: “To score more goals Martinelli has to play on the last line and he needs to play wide, because this is his quality.”

As Arteta said to Arsenal.com, the transfer window is another avenue the club can look down. He knows the importance of playing Martinelli in his strongest position out on the left-hand side.

He has been one of the standout players for the Gunners so far this season. Arteta’s comments are a clear message that he feels the club needs to strengthen next month.

A winger is a priority for Arteta, to add depth behind the likes of Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. But Arteta doesn’t want to think ‘what if?’ come May if their title challenge falls short after failing to sign a striker in the winter.

