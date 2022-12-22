Arteta admits Arsenal have to make January signings as he details

Arteta revealed William Saliba will be back at the club on Friday following a brief break after the World Cup. The defender was part of the France squad that lost to Argentina in last Sunday’s dramatic final.

Arteta also gave an update on the fitness of several players. Reiss Nelson is set for a number of weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

There is no timeframe set on Gabriel Jesus’ return from knee surgery and Arteta distanced himself from claims that the Brazilian will be back in February. Meanwhile, Emile Smith Rowe is progressing well after a small setback after a groin operation he underwent in September.

Want the latest Premier League news as we publish it on Express Sport? Join our new Facebook group by clicking here