Arteta gives White update as Arsenal ‘do everything’ to support

Arsenal are five points clear at the top of the Premier League heading into the resumption on Boxing Day. Arteta is keen for his players to pick up the momentum from where they left off before the break.

He said: “It’s been an unusual period obviously with the World Cup, but a period as well that we have used well to train on certain things that we needed to train, and to spend some time on certain players that haven’t been with their national teams.

“We need to [find momentum] on the pitch. We have talked a lot about it, and we know the importance of starting strong again.

“We’re playing at home, it’s a very special day in the Premier League historically – a very special family day to play football. It’s an incredible atmosphere [on Boxing Day] and we want to make the most out of it.”

