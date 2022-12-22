Asia’s Premier Web3 Conference TOKEN2049 Returns to Singapore in

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TOKEN2049, Asia’s premier crypto conference, announced its return to Singapore following its record-breaking debut in the Lion City earlier this year. The conference will take place on 13-14 September 2023 at Marina Bay Sands, coinciding with the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix race weekend. TOKEN2049 is the flagship event of Asia Crypto Week which will see an expansive programme of 100+ side events and networking opportunities taking place from 11-17 September throughout the city.

TOKEN2049 is expected to welcome over 7,000 attendees consisting of industry leaders, dealmakers, and innovators who will gather to discuss some of the most pressing issues and opportunities facing the crypto and Web3 ecosystem. Attendees will be treated to a diverse range of keynotes, presentations, and panel discussions examining the future of the industry at large — from cutting-edge innovations in Web3 gaming, artificial intelligence, NFTs and the metaverse, DeFi, the evolving global regulatory landscape, the interplay of crypto and global macro trends, and many more.

Celebrating the event’s return to Singapore, Raphael Strauch, Founder of TOKEN2049 said, “Our return to Asia this year was special as it was the first major post-pandemic industry gathering for the region. The phenomenal success of our Singapore debut aside, the energy and enthusiasm that we saw here only further emphasises the promise and potential of this part of the world in shaping the future of the Web3 ecosystem.”

The 2023 conference is an exciting continuation from the resounding success of TOKEN2049 Singapore debut earlier this year which was regarded as one of the industry’s largest and most-attended event in years, signifying Singapore’s enduring importance as a leading digital asset hub.

“In recent months, we’ve seen the industry face and overcome new challenges. However, this hasn’t stopped the next generation of projects from building, pointing to our industry’s resilience. As we look ahead to 2023, we’re excited to showcase new voices in the space. We have an exciting programme in the works, along with unparalleled networking opportunities throughout TOKEN2049 itself and the entirety of Asia Crypto Week as the global crypto ecosystem descends once more into Singapore. We’re already counting down the days to September — there’s so much more to come,” said Strauch.

Limited Super Early Bird tickets are now available for purchase at US$299.

For more information and continued updates on TOKEN2049 Singapore, please visit: https://www.asia.token2049.com/

ABOUT TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is a premier Web3 event, organised annually in Singapore, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is a global meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry.