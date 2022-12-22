Azealia Banks unleashes furious rant at ‘xenophobic’ and ‘lazy’

Azealia Banks, 31, is known for her fiery personality with it coming to a blaze this week as launched an attack on the UK after she saw a UK publication call the rapper “unhinged” in its headline. The New York Based singer made the comments on Instagram, calling UK residents “lazy”, before going on an “unhinged” rant about what she would do in response.

A UK-based publication published a news article this week after Azealia called Australia a “broke and racist” country while slamming the “tour promoters in an unhinged rant”.

The “unhinged” element upset the rapper as she took to Instagram in view of her 17,400 followers, with one social media user sharing the video on Twitter.

In the video, Azealia is heard saying: “The thing the UK needs to be worrying about right now is Brexit. Okay, how’s that working out for you?

“I heard the children are starving, I heard the kids are in class without a meal. I heard that the apples and the strawberries are rotting in the f******g fields.

