Bank raises interest rate on exclusive savings account offering

If the total balance of the account was £1,000 after 12 months, the balance after interest is paid would be £1,042.50.

Britons cannot make withdrawals during the fixed term. Hodge Bank will write to customers, before the end of their fixed term, to provide them with their options.

When people open an account, they have 10 working days to transfer any funds into that account.

If, after 10 days, no funds have been received or the funds held in the account do not meet the minimum balance, then the bank will close the account and return any money held in the account.