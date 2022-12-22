Barbara Windsor’s husband says his mums was same age as late wife

“My mum and Barbara went to dancing school together when they were 11 years of age,” he explained.

He continued: “It just seems ridiculous and if it couldn’t be any worse the actual dancing school is called Madame Behenna and her Juvenile Jollieties Dance School. I think to myself, only Barbara could go somewhere with that name.

“[My mum and Barbara] used to see each other and hang out as youngsters. Of course, everyone’s life moves on and Barbara’s went in a totally different direction.”

He went on: “She also got to know my dad just by coincidence when she was 18. She started going out to dance halls and she just got to know my dad who would hang out on Stanford Hill with this group of lads.