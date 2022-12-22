Becker sent messages on tennis future after losing ‘favourite’

Becker was released from prison last Thursday and deported back to Germany after serving eight months of his two-and-a-half year sentence under a fast-track scheme that allows foreign criminals to be deported in an effort to relieve pressure on British prisons. But part of his release terms reportedly stop the retired tennis pro from returning to the UK for ten years, meaning he will be unable to return to his role as one of the BBC’s pundits for their Wimbledon coverage.

Ahead of the former world No 1’s release, The Sun relieved that his services were “no longer required” at Wimbledon in what was his “favourite gig”. Becker then gave a tell-all interview to Germany’s Sat.1 station in which he admitted his time in prison gave him a new outlook, and Becker’s tennis colleagues have now sent the German a message about their hopes for his future.

I’m looking forward to tennis welcoming Boris back to the sport,” Darren Cahill – the former coach of Simona Halep and Andre Agassi – tweeted on Tuesday. “As a coach, commentator, mentor, advisor, anything he wants, as I’m sure the sport and the people within it will open their arms for him. We all wish him well.”

