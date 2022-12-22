Benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Mammography

Screening mammography is one of the most effective strategies for detecting early breast cancer and has been proved to significantly reduce mortality. Deep learning-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions help identify cancer. In order to shorten the time, it takes from imaging to diagnosis, AI is being used to automatically flag clinical images with certain markers used to identify anomalies, masses, micro-calcifications, and deformities.

Artificial intelligence (AI) applications for screening mammography have been equipped for clinical usage in noninterpretive areas such as Clinical Image Acquisition, Image Quality Analysis, Dose Optimization, and Breast Cancer Risk Assessment in addition to interpretive categories such as lesion identification and diagnosis, triage, and breast density evaluation.

“AI – CAD an AI-based computer-aided detection tool helps in improving cancer diagnosis and reducing false positives. Additionally, quality management and risk analysis processes in the workflow might be simplified. AI will only be adopted if there is clear evidence of improved efficacy, efficiency, and cost-efficiency,” says Satyaki Banerjee, Group Chief Operating Officer, Trivitron Healthcare.

Radiologists need a significant amount of time to examine mammography screenings on healthy women (in which only 5 screening mammograms out of 1,000 contain cancers). “AI based analysis for breast imaging allow for recognition and categorization of abnormalities on mammograms, or indicating their absence. This helps the radiologists to focus more on cases with problematic findings,” adds Banerjee. A score based on the chance that a lesion is malignant and an indication of the AI’s level of confidence in its evaluation are two ways that certain AI characterise lesions that require more care in addition to flagging those that do.

Combining lesion detection and interpretation is common; examples include studies that distinguish between cancer lesions and healthy tissue and investigations that try to distinguish between benign and malignant lesions. The process of abnormality detection and assessment for a normal scan are quite similar, therefore combined to distinguish between healthy scans and masses, lesions to further identify benign or malignant lesions.

AI integration could be the key as time is of essence when it comes to diagnosis. The review process may be sped up while accuracy rises since these AI methods can act as a “second reader” of medical pictures. It is incredibly efficient to distinguish between normal and diseased tissue using AI and mammography.

AI enables healthcare professionals to quickly access patient records, examine medical history, spot patterns, and suggest interventions. “With a focus on the patient’s wellbeing and the standard of care, these aspects help in targeting certain symptoms and stratifying risk severity for each patient. Therefore, AI in breast imaging has significantly enhanced the entire process by aiding the radiologists in detection and diagnosis,” feels Banerjee.

