Best AirPods Deals: Save on Apple’s Earbuds at Amazon

While these will not arrive in time to be tucked underneath the Christmas tree, Amazon’s (AMZN) – Get Free Report discounting AirPods in a very merry way.

Just ahead of Christmas, the online retailer is discounting Apple’s (AAPL) – Get Free Report entry-level AirPods, third-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro second-generation, and AirPods Max.

So whether you’re shopping for someone who’s after AirPods or have a gift card burning a hole in your pocket, these are well worth a look.

AirPods second-generation feature the design that really put true wireless earbuds on the map. These second-gen AirPods offer the classic stem, and were designed to nestle right into the curves of your ears. You can expect a rich audio mix with solid bass and excellent connectivity with all your Apple devices.

Right now, they’ve returned to the all-time-low price of just $89.99.

AirPods third-generation are a combination of the entry-level and the Pros. They boast a more compact design with a redesigned plastic ear tip and shorter stems, but they don’t offer specific listening modes. If you’re someone who doesn’t want your ear sealed off, they’re some of the best options out there and offer excellent sound quality.

When you use it to stream content from Apple Music, these will support Spatial Audio with full head tracking for an immersive listening experience. Best off all, they offer over six hours of playback on a full charge, and they’re currently $10 off at $159.

Second-generation AirPods Pro don’t change much in terms of looks when compared to the first-generation Pros, but Apple’s upgraded the internal tech quite a bit. The new H2 chip powers it all, including active noise cancelation and an adaptive transparency mode. These tested incredibly well in our own ears and offer excellent audio playback.

Additionally, the carrying case got a serious upgrade with FindMy support, more options for charging, and a hole for a lanyard. These haven’t returned to an all-time-low, but at $199, it’s still a 20% discount off the $249 MSRP.

Apple’s AirPods line doesn’t just consist of earbuds — the AirPods Max are the brand’s premium, over-ear headphones. Right now, they’re $100 off the MSRP at $449 in the Space Gray color, while the Silver variant is a bit more at $479.99. The fun Green, Pink, or Blue shades are currently sold out on Amazon though.

For this price you get a class-leading experience for noise cancelation, along with vibrant, rich playback that works for nearly all genres. The build here is quite premium with stainless steel and aluminum as well. But we’re especially fond of the canopy headband which reduces pressure on the top of the user’s skull.

