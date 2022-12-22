Best Warzone 2 perk packages for Season 1 Reloaded

There are eight different Warzone 2 perk packages to choose from, and while most perks remain the same from the first CoD battle royale, the system has been overhauled for the sequel. The choice of perks you take into battle with you could change the game, so it’s important to know which you have equipped, what they do, and when they take effect.

The perk packages in Warzone 2 are preset so you won’t be able to completely customise your choices, and they consist of two basic perks, one bonus perk, and one ultimate perk in a complete change to the system we know from the FPS game previously. While they are only available from Warzone 2 loadout drops – obtained from defeating strongholds and black sites, dropped in sporadically from the second storm circle onwards, or purchased from a buy station – and you won’t be able to use them immediately, your perks still make all the difference in the late game when trying to get that win.

The best Warzone perk packages are:

Weapon Specialist

Scout

Specter

Weapon Specialist perk package

The Weapon Specialist perk package is ultimately the best preset available as it is the only one offering fan-favourite perk Overkill. Like in past Call of Duty games, Overkill allows you to fill your loadout with two primary weapons, which will be a game-changer in Warzone 2. Thanks to the massive size of Al Mazrah and the long, open expanses, you might be considering the best Warzone 2 sniper, or best Warzone 2 marksman rifle, to hit those long distance shots. In that case, a second primary – like the best Warzone 2 LMG – is perfect to fill the mid-range gap.

The rest of the package is great for distances as well, with Strong Arm allowing you to throw lethals and tacticals farther, with the trajectory shown on screen. Your bonus perk Spotter, meanwhile, helps you sneak up on enemy threats inside buildings by seeing their killstreaks and Field Upgrades through walls, as well as highlighting them to teammates by aiming down your sights. Finally, Survivor is a great ultimate perk for WZ, especially with new AI combatants, pinging opponents who down you and enabling your squad to revive you faster.

Scout perk package

Speaking of long distances, Scout is another strong contender for the best Warzone perk package. Also featuring Strong Arm, allowing you to throw equipment farther, Scout’s bonus perk is Focus, reducing flinch when aiming down sights and allowing you to hold your breath for longer when you’re readying up to snipe. With Scavenger letting you pick up ammo from corpses, and Ghost making you undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat sensors, this perk setup has you covered at all distances.

Specter perk package

Finally, we also like the Specter perk package for avoiding – or hunting down – enemy players. Tracker is one of your basic perks here, revealing the footsteps of nearby opponents, and is complemented by Double Time, letting you sprint towards or away from them at twice the speed. Spotter is also included, which allows you to see enemy equipment or killstreaks through walls, while your final perk, the popular Ghost, hides you from prying UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

So there you have our top Warzone 2 perk packages, but the other five are all viable options as well, specifically created by Infinity Ward – we assume – for their usefulness in-game. While you’re thinking about your loadout, the most important thing is your weapon, so take a look at the best Warzone 2 guns, and make sure you’re prepared for taking on everything the free PC game has to throw at you.