Best Warzone 2 SO-14 loadout for Season 1 Reloaded

Looking for the best Warzone 2 SO-14 loadout to make your battle rifle into an accurate, stable killing machine? Getting a win in Warzone 2 requires a weapon that can deal with medium-to-long-range combat, while also retaining accuracy and damage range at those distances – and this SO-14 battle rifle loadout gives you just that.

Battle royale games demand versatility, and with single fire and full-auto, this weapon can be adapted on the fly to a changing combat scenario. With the best Warzone 2 SO-14 loadout, you’ll be able to deal with anything that the free PC game can throw at you.

Here’s the best Warzone 2 SO-14 loadout:

Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Barrel: 16” Chrome-Lines RFX40 B

16” Chrome-Lines RFX40 B Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Magazine: 25 Round Mag

The Kastovia DX90 Muzzle increases the battle rifle’s damage range, accuracy, and recoil control. It does reduce aim down sight speed though, so pair it with the 16” Chrome-Lines RFX40 B Barrel to bring that back up, while further improving recoil control – this time when shooting from the hip.

To improve visual clarity and range, we’ve gone for the Cronen Mini Pro. Pair this with the FSS Ole-V Laser to increase handling significantly, with improved ADS speed, sprint to fire speed, and aiming stability. Beware, the laser is visible while ADS, but the stability improvement is well worth it.

Finally, with its incredible firepower, we’ve added a magazine to ensure we can take down multiple enemies without needing to reload. The smaller 25 Round Mag should be more than sufficient since the larger drum significantly lowers mobility.

Even the best Warzone 2 battle rifle can sometimes be overlooked in the FPS game, but with this SO-14 loadout, it becomes one of the best Warzone 2 guns to consider. Speaking of the best, take a look at our ultimate roundup of the best Warzone 2 loadout to spend your hard-earned cash on, and prepare for the new Warzone 2 gulag. You know, just in case things don’t go to plan.