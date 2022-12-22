Beth Mead wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

She is having to use crutches after suffering an ACL injury last month, but Mead did not receive sympathy for long at home as team-mate and partner Vivianne Miedema also suffered an ACL injury during the Gunners’ Champions League defeat to Lyon.

I’m A Celebrity winner Jill Scott and Ellen White were among the members of the Euros-winning England team in attendance as they supported their pal, after her six goals and five assists at Euro 2022 inspired the team to glory.

The Young Sports Personality of the Year award was awarded to gymnast Gadirova, while Usain Bolt won the Lifetime Achievement award.

Park Knowle FC founder Mike Alden won the Unsung Hero of the Year award, rugby league legend Rob Burrow won the Helen Rollason award, Kevin Sinfield won the Special Award, Lionel Messi won the World Sport Star award, Team of the Year award went to the England Lionesses and Wiegman won Coach of the Year.