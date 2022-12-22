Binance Launches Enhanced Social Media Platform for Web3 Creators

Binance, the largest crypto exchange, launched its news feed platform, Binance Feed, aiming at giving users an enhanced experience and helping content creators share news and engage with their readers.

Good news for Binance users – the leading cryptocurrency infrastructure provider and blockchain solutions has launched new features for its social media platform, Binance Feed. These updates, set to roll out on December 22nd, 2022, will give users an enhanced experience and allow creators to engage further with their community.

The platform aims to give its users a truthful and clear picture of the crypto market, introducing enhanced features that make learning and understanding crypto easier. The newly redesigned platform aims to challenge its competitors such as Coindesk, Cointelegraph, and Coingape Media with a goal to build a large community around Binance Feed. The platform has also amassed thousands of social media followers on Twitter, giving readers a faster way to get acquainted with the happenings around the crypto universe.

Speaking on the launch of Binance Feed, Binance Feed contributor Anndy Lian said,

“Binance feed gives me news on the move and at times faster than Twitter. That’s the reason why I am using it. Compared to other platforms, Binance has a more active base of users, and the feeds are more timely.”

Since its launch earlier this month, Binance Feed has attracted significant users, attracting over one million daily active users and more than 1,200 content creators. The platform aims to give its users a media plan that covers a range of topics related to the cryptocurrency economy and Web3 technology, and it adapts to user behaviour, recommending content based on individual interactions and engagement with the feed.

Top of the new features on Binance Feed includes its enhanced web experience, which allows users to discover and create content on different devices seamlessly. Additionally, the platform also offers a redesigned profile page section, granting users and content creators full customizability over their profiles; a ‘Poll’ and ‘emoji animations’ as a dynamic and interactive tool for community engagements; and a “comment” feature to foster engagement between content creators and users and empower more users to participate in the exchange of thoughts, opinions, and ideas.

Binance Feed is simply a social media platform aiming to boost Web 3 content creation, and boost crypto influencers and thought leaders to share their expertise and insights with their readers. With over 400 distinct topics related to cryptocurrency, blockchain and Web 3 available on the platform, Binance Feed is one of the top news websites on the internet today. Notwithstanding, the platform adjusts its recommendations based on user behaviour and helps users keep up with the latest news and trends in the crypto industry and learn from the insights of experts.

One of the earliest contributors of Binance Feed, founder and CEO of Ajoobz, EljaBoom, believes the platform is “a win-win for all and especially the Web 3 ecosystem”.

“I have been posting regularly on the feed. It’s easy to create content and push it onto the Feed, given there’s no learning curve,” EljaBoom said. “Now, the ability to leave comments and interact with others adds another valuable layer to the activity. Users can leave feedback and suggestions, helping creators like me deliver better content.”