Body language expert compares royal Christmas card photographs

The Prince and Princess of Wales released their family Christmas card last week, a few days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared theirs. Body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas analysed the two photographs during a recent YouTube video and discussed a few “strange” details that he spotted; the positioning of Prince William’s hand, the absence of Archie and Lilibet, and how the photographs were presented.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Christmas card was taken earlier this year, in the summer, when they and their three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were in Norfolk, England.

The photograph was shot by a professional Matt Porteous who sees the family holding hands and walking along a path, smiling in the sunshine.

Jesús looked at the image and said: “In this case, the key word is light – we have this open space, green space, natural. They’re taking a walk on a path, it’s the space and light, that’s what you see as the first impression.

“Their facial expressions, they are all smiling, the only difference is William is looking away from the camera to one side. What could that mean? I think he was just looking around, he looks relaxed, maybe he didn’t feel the need at that moment to look into the camera, but in this case, it is very common, they took a lot of pictures [of this particular moment] and this is the one they decided to publish.

“It’s interesting to notice every single one of them is wearing blue and white tones, and that is a signal and symbol of home – that is part of the message they are trying to convey,” he noted.

